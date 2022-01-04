Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and other retired stars to play in the inaugural Legends League Cricket

Some of India's cricketing legends such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are set to return to action in the Legends League Cricket.

Legends League Cricket is a professional cricket tournament for retired cricketers. The inaugural edition of the competition will commence on January 20, 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman. Organizers recently revealed that the team representing India in the tournament will be called the India Maharajas.

Apart from Sehwag, Harbhajan and Yuvraj, the team will also feature the likes of Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari.

Ravi Shastri, the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket, said in a statement:

"Like true Kings, they will come, they would see and they would conquer. The Cricket Maharajas from India are coming together to take on the battle against the other two top teams from Asia and rest of the World. It would be the mother of all rivalries when Sehwag, Yuvraj, Bhajji play against Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib, this will be a blast from the past for the fans."

The rest of the world team for Legends League Cricket to be announced soon

Legends League Cricket will also feature two other teams representing Asia and the Rest of the World.

The team from Asia has been named the Asia Lions. They will feature some legendary cricketers such as Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul and Asghar Afghan.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal is also part of the side, having replaced Younis Khan, who was earlier named in the squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the squad for the Rest of the World is expected to be announced soon. It is likely that the name of the team will also be revealed at the same time.

Edited by Samya Majumdar