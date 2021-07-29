West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons retires hurt after taking a nasty blow on the neck

West Indies top-order batsman Lendl Simmons had to retire hurt after taking a dangerous blow to the back of his neck in the first T20I against Pakistan.

In a rain-curtailed affair that saw the match being reduced to nine overs per side before the toss took place, Pakistan won the toss and put West Indies in to bat first, with Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis opening the batting for the hosts.

Pakistan debutant Mohammad Wasim Jr. bowled the second over, his first on the big stage, and was slashed for a boundary by Simmons. Wasim Jr. then went for a typical fast bowler's reply and bowled a well-directed bumper that caught the West Indian in a tangle, resulting in him being floored almost immediately.

Pakistan's players on the field were visibly concerned as well, as they signaled for the physios. Fortunately, Simmons was back on his feet and conscious. However, he had to be taken off with a sling on his right arm.

The worrisome injury to the back of the neck was precisely where Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was unfortunately hit in 2014. We certainly hope to have a positive update on Lendl Simmons soon.

Lot happening in the 1st T20I between West Indies and Pakistan! A nasty 141.2 kph bouncer by Mohammad Wasim has sent Lendl Simmons off the field and then Hassan Ali takes out Evin Lewis



WI 24/1 (2.5) CRR: 8.47#WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/NqigDvmEv1 — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) July 28, 2021

West Indies vs Pakistan match called off as rain returns

#WIvPAK Match Abandoned☔



Relentless rain leads to an early end of the 1st T20I.



Both teams will now head over to Guyana for the remainder of the series.#WIPlayers #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/NlBM1ASwE7 — WIPA (@wiplayers) July 28, 2021

After quite a delay due to heavy showers at Kensington Oval in Barbados, the match was given the go-ahead with nine overs per side. The toss took place before the showers, which saw Pakistan electing to bowl first. The stage was set for an exciting encounter in the first T20I in this four-match series between the two sides.

West Indies came to bat, the only way they know how. Despite the blow to Simmons, the other batters were intent on throwing the bat at every delivery, understandably so, with just nine overs to play. While they were tottering at 54-4 in the 7th over, captain Pollard's 9-ball 22 was the cameo they needed to post a solid total.

The drizzle made a stronger return towards the end of the West Indian innings and the umpires decided to call for the covers, not before Pollard smoked a six off Shaheen Afridi to finish a strong Windies innings at 85/5 in their nine overs.

Unfortunately, the rains had the last say. With two hours 'down the drain' before play got underway and the persistent drizzle post the West Indian innings, the cut-off time meant that this spicy contest had to end in a no-result.

The two captains shook hands, shared a smile and the spoils, to call it a day. There will now be a couple of days to rest before the cricketing contingent moves to Guyana for the rest of the T20 series. This effectively sets up a three-match T20 series, and the second T20I will be played on Saturday, 31st July.

THE First T20 International of the series is abandoned!#WIvsPAK pic.twitter.com/9gM0bVh10a — K A B I R 🇶🇦🇵🇰 (@Imma_Sledge3) July 28, 2021

