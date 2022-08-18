"Like a net session"- Fans hail Shubman Gill & Shikhar Dhawan as India crush Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in 1st ODI

Team India made an absolute mockery of their run-chase in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday (August 18), beating the hosts by 10 wickets.

Chasing just 190 runs, Shubman Gill (82*) and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan (81*) continued from where they left off in the serie win against West Indies. They almost didn't break a sweat as they completed the run chase in just 30.5 overs.

Their strong unbeaten opening stand of 192 runs further justified the decision of captain KL Rahul to bat in the middle-order.

Zimbabwe needed early wickets to make a match out of the total that they had to defend. However, that wasn't to be as India coasted towards a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Fans on Twitter hailed the duo of Gill and Dhawan for yet another impressive opening stand. Here are some of the reactions:

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog Like a net session for Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. Main priority for the remaining two games for India is time at the crease for KL Rahul. Like a net session for Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. Main priority for the remaining two games for India is time at the crease for KL Rahul.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shikhar Dhawan said, "Shubman Gill is a tremendous batter and it's lovely to watch him from the other end. The way he has come in and scored runs consistently, converting starts into big fifties is amazing". Shikhar Dhawan said, "Shubman Gill is a tremendous batter and it's lovely to watch him from the other end. The way he has come in and scored runs consistently, converting starts into big fifties is amazing".

64, 43, 98* and 82* in his last four ODI knocks. Never doubted his abilities but now he is ensuring his seamless transition into the Indian top-order, once the likes of Rohit, Kohli and Dhawan retire.



#ZIMvsIND Shubman Gill has made excellent use of his opportunities recently.64, 43, 98* and 82* in his last four ODI knocks. Never doubted his abilities but now he is ensuring his seamless transition into the Indian top-order, once the likes of Rohit, Kohli and Dhawan retire. Shubman Gill has made excellent use of his opportunities recently.64, 43, 98* and 82* in his last four ODI knocks. Never doubted his abilities but now he is ensuring his seamless transition into the Indian top-order, once the likes of Rohit, Kohli and Dhawan retire.#ZIMvsIND

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . Shikhar Dhawan has been consistently scoring runs in ODI format. Another half century for him Shikhar Dhawan has been consistently scoring runs in ODI format. Another half century for him🙌.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shikhar Dhawan's last 4 innings in ODIs:-



97(99).

13(31).

58(74).

81*(113). Shikhar Dhawan's last 4 innings in ODIs:-97(99).13(31).58(74).81*(113). https://t.co/dbLUfRq29Q

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 3rd hundred run partnership by Gill & Dhawan from 4 innings in ODI format as an opening pair. 3rd hundred run partnership by Gill & Dhawan from 4 innings in ODI format as an opening pair.

Shubman Gill 554/833- 67%

Babar Azam 6133/10324- 59%



Gill is a bigger match winner than Babar. Discuss! Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 @_FaridKhan Unpopular opinion in India but a debate on one of their sports channels last night and the host actually agreed to the fact that Inzamam was a bigger match winner than Tendulkar. Discuss!



Centuries in winning causes



Tendulkar 53/100 - 53%

Inzamam 24/35 - 69%

Ponting 55/71 - 77% Unpopular opinion in India but a debate on one of their sports channels last night and the host actually agreed to the fact that Inzamam was a bigger match winner than Tendulkar. Discuss!Centuries in winning causesTendulkar 53/100 - 53%Inzamam 24/35 - 69%Ponting 55/71 - 77% Runs in winning causeShubman Gill 554/833- 67%Babar Azam 6133/10324- 59%Gill is a bigger match winner than Babar. Discuss! twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta… Runs in winning causeShubman Gill 554/833- 67%Babar Azam 6133/10324- 59%Gill is a bigger match winner than Babar. Discuss! twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta…

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Performance of Shubman Gill in the last 4 ODI matches:



64(53)

43(49)

98*(98)

82*(72) Performance of Shubman Gill in the last 4 ODI matches:64(53)43(49)98*(98)82*(72) https://t.co/ZBBDKuvyEB

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shikhar Dhawan has scored 11 fifties in the last 22 innings in the ODI format - consistency. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 11 fifties in the last 22 innings in the ODI format - consistency.

Team India completed 13th consecutive win against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul won the toss at the Harare Sports Club and chose to bowl first. He had stated the importance of the bowlers to hit the right areas on the pitch that had moisture for them to work with.

Deepak Chahar obliged and bagged stunning figures of 3/27 on his comeback in the Indian team. Prasidh Krishna was also impressive, picking up three wickets of his own.

A ninth wicket partnership between Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava meant that Zimbabwe stretched their score to 189 before getting bowled out. While it looked like a fighting total, the visitors were almost flawless in their chase as they didn’t give any room for the hosts to sniff a fightback.

Shikhar Dhawan was once again dominant at the top of the order, and Shubman Gill gradually joined the veteran as runs began to flow from both ends. The match, which ended with almost 19 overs left, tells the manner of dominance that the Men in Blue managed over the hosts.

Zimbabwe certainly have some thinking to do, especially with their batting as they will need to post a bigger total to challenge this Indian team.

The second ODI will take place at the same venue on August 20.

Edited by Aditya Singh