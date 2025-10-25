"Lionel Messi won the World Cup in the end" - Parthiv Patel on Rohit Sharma aiming to win 2027 World Cup after century in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former India player Parthiv Patel has noted that Rohit Sharma would be keen to end his wait for an ODI World Cup Trophy in 2027. He pointed out that Sachin Tendulkar won his maiden World Cup in his last attempt, with Lionel Messi also winning the football World Cup in 2022 at the fag end of his career.

India bowled Australia out for 236 in the final ODI of the three-match series in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Rohit scored an unbeaten 121 off 125 deliveries in the chase to help the visitors register a nine-wicket win with 69 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv noted that Rohit's century in the final ODI will encourage him further to keep himself fit till the 2027 World Cup and win the only trophy missing in his cabinet.

"We were talking about destiny. The example is Sachin Tendulkar winning the World Cup in 2011 when he was playing his last World Cup. If we talk about football, Lionel Messi won the World Cup in the end," the former India wicketkeeper-batter said.

"Rohit Sharma has won all the trophies. He hasn't won just one thing, and that's the 50-over World Cup. His sights will be on that now, that how he can keep himself fit till 2027 and then see how India can win that World Cup," he added.

Rohit Sharma wasn't part of India's squad in the 2011 World Cup. Although he has won two T20 World Cups and as many Champions Trophies, he is yet to win an ODI World Cup.

"It seemed like he had been playing cricket for a long time" - Parthiv Patel lauds Rohit Sharma's century in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma struck 13 fours and three sixes during his unbeaten 121-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Parthiv Patel praised Rohit Sharma for respecting the conditions in the last two ODIs against Australia and making it seem that he had been consistently playing competitive cricket.

"Respecting the game is the most important thing. Respecting the conditions is even more important, and you saw that in both knocks, the fighting spirit in Adelaide, and after that, the way he batted today, it seemed like he had been playing cricket for a long time," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rohit's century in Sydney after he had spent some time in the middle in Adelaide proved the importance of match practice.

"He spent time in one inning and everything changed. That's why we are consistently talking about match practice, as both (Rohit and Virat Kohli) are very skillful players, and the numbers also say that. We have seen many times how Rohit can bat, and the love affair with Sydney is incredible," Parthiv observed.

Rohit Sharma scored 73 runs off 97 deliveries in India's two-wicket loss in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The former India captain has an outstanding ODI record at the Sydney Cricket Ground, having amassed 454 runs at an average of 90.80 in six innings at the venue.

