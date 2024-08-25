"Little moment of joy & smile among the lots of sorrow & pain" - Fans erupt as Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win over Pakistan 

Bangladesh created history on Sunday, August 25, securing their first-ever Test win against Pakistan. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side completed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, going 1-0 up in the two-match series.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel notched up fine centuries, scoring 171* and 141, respectively. In response, the Bangladeshi batters delivered a fantastic performance.

The visitors were bowled out for 565, with veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim playing a stunning 191-run knock. Bangladesh claimed a crucial first-innings lead of 117.

The home team went down without a fight in their second innings, getting bundled out for just 146. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged four wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan claimed three scalps.

Trending

Bangladesh chased down the 30-run target on Day 5 to clinch a momentous win. Following the game, several fans took to social media, sharing their excitement over the team's victory.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans pointed out how Bangladesh's win over Pakistan will bring some happiness to the country amid political unrest and flood.

"Political unrest, change in government, floods back home, and so much going on, but Bangladesh managed to win a Test match in Pakistan. Congrats to everyone in Bangladesh on this historic win," commented a fan.

"What a day for Bangladesh cricket! Considering the circumstances,it is a very special win for Bangladeshi people. It is a little moment of joy & smile among the lots of sorrow & pain," wrote another.

"It is very important to praise Bangladesh in this Test match, because the way the Bangladeshi played cricket and outclassed Pakistan in every department, this test match will bring happiness for them," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh became the first team to complete a 10-wicket win against Pakistan on Pakistani soil.

"We believed before the start of the series and we did really well" - Najmul Hossain Shanto on Bangladesh's victory

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bangladeshi skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto mentioned that the team had the belief of claiming their maiden Test victory in Pakistan.

He mentioned that the side put in a lot of hard work ahead of the series. Shanto said:

"It's very special, last night I spoke with my wife. She said if we win, it will be very good and luckily, we won today. It's very massive, we had never won here, but we believed before the start of the series and we did really well. Especially in the last 10-15 days, we have worked really hard."

Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant batting exploits. The second and final Test of the series will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️