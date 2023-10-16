Litton Das lashes out at presence of journalists in team hotel ahead of IND vs BAN 2023 ODI World Cup clash  - Reports 

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Litton Das was not left pleased after a set of journalists took photographs of him and his teammates on the outskirts of the team hotel in Pune ahead of their scheduled 2023 ODI World Cup contest against India on Thursday, October 19.

According to a report by The Daily Star, media personnel were present at the Conrad Hotel attempting to interact with the Bangladesh players. The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, and Mahmudullah had no objections to the same and proceeded to greet the journalists, but the same could not be said for Litton Das.

He apparently complained about the presence of the media personnel to the security in place, who in turn asked the journalists to vacate the place. The incident has reportedly left the journalists fuming.

Bangladesh have secured one win and two losses in their first set of matches at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The subcontinent side defeated Afghanistan in their first game, but have recorded twin losses against England and New Zealand since then.

To make matters worse, the team is likely to be without Shakib Al Hasan for the crucial upcoming contest against India. The skipper sustained an injury to his left quad during the clash against New Zealand in Chennai, and he was also struggling with cramps while batting in the first innings.

Litton Das was dismissed for a golden duck against New Zealand

Litton Das has a terrific record against India, which includes a century in the 2018 Asia Cup Final. However, the wicket-keeper batter has not been at his best in recent times. He missed the Asia Cup 2023 league stage due to fever but returned in time for the Super 4s stage.

Das registered a string of low scores in the tournament, including a duck against India. He struck a solid fifty during the mammoth loss to England in Dharamshala in the ongoing World Cup but followed it up with a disappointing first-ball duck against New Zealand. He was dismissed by Trent Boult courtesy of a sharp catch by Matt Henry at fine leg.

