Cricket

Live updates: Rain delays start of IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 warm-up match after toss

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Sep 30, 2023 14:09 IST
India England, World Cup 2023 warm-up
The start of India-England game has been delayed due to rain. (Pic: Hotstar)

Rain has delayed the start of the India vs England World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, September.

The toss took place at the scheduled time. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the rain came down before the first ball could be bowled.

(More details to follow.

Check out India Squad for World Cup 2023 & South Africa Squad for World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest News.

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...