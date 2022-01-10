Lone running domestic tournament, U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy now indefinitely postponed after 57 COVID cases

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the indefinite postponement of the knockout stages of the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy following 57 COVID-19 positive cases in the bio-bubble.

The four-day fixtures, due to start in Pune from January 11, have been put on hold after 57 individuals inside the bio-secure bubble were confirmed to have the virus. The list includes 30 players and nine support staff members, apart from ground staff and match officials.

“Keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind, the knockout matches to be held in Pune have been put on hold until further notice. The BCCI had conducted 93 matches across 20 venues in the league stage. The Board will continue to monitor the situation and identify a new window once the situation improves,” secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by a BCCI release.

The eight qualified teams are Mumbai, Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Vidarbha and Jharkhand.

Ranji Trophy postponed for second season running

Saurashtra were the last winners of the Ranji Trophy in the 2019/20 season

The Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy was the only recognised tournament that was on even as the country is reeling under the third wave of the pandemic.

Citing similar reasons, the Indian cricket board on January 4 decided to push the Ranji Trophy, the Col CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) and the senior Women’s T20 League to when the situation is back under control. The 2020-21 season was the first time ever that the Ranji Trophy could not be staged.

Also Read Article Continues below

A year without first-class cricket is not only a huge deterrent for thousands of cricketers looking to make a mark, but the delay in payment/compensation also puts numerous lives at stake.

Edited by Sai Krishna