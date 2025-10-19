"Looked like demons of BGT were back" - Irfan Pathan's massive statement on star India batter after failure in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan made a massive statement on star batter Virat Kohli after the first ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue faced a seven-wicket loss in the opening game of the three-match series in Perth.
Making his return to international cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli failed to get going with the bat. In fact, he could not even open his account. He was sent back for an eight-ball duck. The right-hander once again chased a wide delivery outside the off-stump, only to find a thick outside edge.
Notably, Kohli was dismissed in the same fashion multiple times during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Down Under just a few months back. Irfan Pathan reckoned that demons of that series were back for Kohli.
"Fitness is one thing and game time is one thing. That is why Rohit looked a bit troubled. It looked like the demons of the BGT were back for Virat. I hope this is not the case in Adelaide and Sydney. KL Rahul batted well today. Shreyas Iyer got into an awkward position. Maybe he can work a bit more on his technique. Axar does well whenever he gets an opportunity to bat ahead," he said on his YouTube channel.
The game was reduced to 26 overs per side after several rain breaks. Batting first, India scored just 136/9. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) were the only batters who did well. Rohit Sharma, who was also making his comeback, managed just eight runs off 14 balls.
Irfan Pathan reckons India lacked match practice ahead of the first ODI
The Indian team did not play any practice games ahead of the first ODI. As they were playing a home Test series against the West Indies, they arrived just before a few days in Australia.
Irfan Pathan claimed that it was always better to arrive earlier and get some practice matches. He highlighted how the batters were troubled by the bounce. The bowlers also failed to it the right lengths.
"Whenever you tour such countries, it is always better to go early and play some games. It was going to be difficult for India. It was going to be a challenge as the conditions would not be easy. Our bowlers could not get the right lengths. The batters also had trouble with the bounce. If you had played a game or two, these mistakes would not have happened. It is important to think about these things going forward," Irfan Pathan said.
They could not create any pressure on the Australian batters. The hosts got over the line in just 21.1 overs. India will now have to buckle up as the remaining two games are must-win to clinch the series.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news