"Looking at her, I realized whatever problems I had were nothing" - Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma being an inspiration

Virat Kohli has been pretty vocal about how Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has changed his life ever since they started dating. The couple are now happily married and even have a daughter, making it a completely adorable family.

Kohli opened up on the struggles that everyone had to go through during the lockdown period, particularly shedding light on the sacrifices that Anushka made to ensure that their daughter Vamika got the highest priority.

On the latest episode of the RCB Podcast, Virat Kohli spoke about a different perspective that he got on life by looking at the sacrifices Anushka made. He said:

"When you look for inspiration, you start from home and obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realized whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don't expect much because that is the basic requirement."

Virat Kohli on his life-changing experience

Virat Kohli claimed that meeting Anushka Sharma changed his life. He believes that Anushka was the main reason why he realized that there was a different perspective to the way he looked at life.

On this, he stated:

"Meeting Anushka was a life-changing experience. Because I hadn't seen this side of life. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

Virat and Anushka have been a huge support to each other and continue to be one of the most adored celebrity couples around.

Poll : 0 votes