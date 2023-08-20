"Lord Rinku has arrived" - Fans thrilled as Rinku Singh plays an absolute blinder in debut innings for India in nd T20I

Rinku Singh made an immediate impact in his first international innings for India with a blistering cameo against Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.

The southpaw scored a quickfire 38 off just 21 balls and ensured the Men in Blue got the desired big finish that they needed to get to the competitive score of 185/5 in their 20 overs.

Rinku initially took his time to get going at a run-a-ball for more than half of his innings. However, he picked up the momentum in the final two overs and scored three sixes and a couple of boundaries in what proved to be a brilliant knock.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were thrilled to see Rinku finally show what he is capable of in an Indian jersey, having already shown what he is capable of in the IPL. Here are some of the reactions:

Rinku Singh could be the finisher India need in T20Is

India's T20I series loss against the West Indies showed that they had a gaping hole in the finishing department. While Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson did try to perform that role in the series, it seemed like both were a bit more comfortable batting higher up the order.

But Rinku has shown that he can play fearless cricket even at the international level and could be the exact No. 6 that the Men in Blue need in the shortest format.

India have chipped away with wickets at regular intervals and have their noses ahead in the ongoing T20I against Ireland at the time of writing. However, the home side still has Andrew Balbirnie at the crease and with some big hitters to follow, the hosts are still in with a shout.

The match could well come down to how well Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh execute at the death.