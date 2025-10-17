"Lots of talk about him putting on weight" - Former India coach on Rohit Sharma's fitness regimen ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India coach Abhishek Nayar has disclosed that Rohit Sharma worked hard on his fitness ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia to silence all critics who have been talking about him having put on weight. He highlighted that the former Indian skipper's focus was on improving his physical structure and mobility.

India and Australia will square off in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled to be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Although Rohit has been retained in the Indian squad, Shubman Gill has replaced him as the skipper.

On the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Nayar was asked about Rohit's preparations ahead of the Australia tour.

"The thought process was to do something different. Since we had time on our hands, it was not about maintaining but about growth, growth in regards to his physical structure, growth in regards to his movements, you know, how he viewed himself and how he looked in front of the mirror," the cricketer-turned-commentator responded.

"Also, being in a place where he felt fitter and felt like he could move faster and swifter on the field, even with the bat. The 12 weeks were more about making a difference when people viewed him. You know, lots of talk about him putting on weight and a few images of him coming out of the airport," he added.

Nayar revealed that Rohit concentrated not only on training but also on his diet, highlighting that the hard work has potentially transformed him into a mean machine.

"So it was about changing all of that, and in a lot of ways, to be healthier, faster, and fitter. That's where the journey started. 12 weeks, a lot of hard work, and a lot of perseverance, not only in regards to three-three hours of training, but also his food and his habits around that. It's been a lot of sacrifices that have transformed him into this mean machine, if I could say so," he elaborated.

Rohit Sharma has expressed a desire to play the 2027 World Cup. The 38-year-old will hope to retain his fitness and form for the next two years and fulfill his dream of winning an ODI World Cup after a heartbreaking loss in the final of the 2023 edition.

"Do what he has done so successfully over the years" - Abhishek Nayar on Rohit Sharma's target in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Rohit Sharma has an impressive ODI record against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same show, Abhishek Nayar was asked about Rohit Sharma's targets in the ODI series against Australia.

"I think he will look at this series as yet another opportunity to go out there in Indian colors and make an impact, do what he has done so successfully over the years, and make a difference in the Indian team," he replied.

The former India all-rounder added that the opener would continue to look to bat aggressively and win games for the team, irrespective of whether he is the captain or not.

"Whether he is captain or not, that will never change the way he plays for this team and for his teammates. I think his immediate goal is clear and simple - make an impact, win games for Team India, and continue being Rohit Sharma," Nayar observed.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 2,407 runs at an average of 57.30 in 46 ODIs against Australia. He has scored 1,328 runs at an average of 53.12 in 30 ODIs in Australia.

