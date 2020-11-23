LPL 2020: Full list of Dambulla Viiking players, captain and squad details

The Dambulla Viiking franchise has become the latest LPL 2020 team to release their full list of players. The Viiking has announced experienced Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka as their icon player, but they are yet to name a captain. Shanaka is a big-hitting all-rounder possessing the ability of a game-changer.

He won't be the only one with pinch-hitting prowess in the Viiking side for LPL 2020. Viiking have put together a cocktail of experienced hitters including Afghanistan's Samiullah Shenwari, England's Samit Patel and Sri Lankan Lahiru Madushanka. The first two will also be obliged to take on the spin-bowling duties to strengthen the balance of the side.

UPDATE 🗣

Dambulla Viiking Squad. 👥 🏆



5 Teams - 1 Trophy#එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether pic.twitter.com/JYt0XgOyh8 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 23, 2020

The batting department includes renowned Sri Lankan batsmen Upul Tharanga and Oshada Fernando, supported by established Irish batting all-rounder Paul Stirling. Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella's innovative hitting will complement their styles perfectly.

Viiking's bowlers will be the one to make or break their LPL 2020 campaign. The group includes a mix of youngsters and experienced hands, including Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha and Sudeep Tyagi.

Dambulla Viiking start their LPL 2020 campaign against Kandy Tuskers on November 28

Speaking to thepapare.com ahead of LPL 2020 Dambulla Viiking coach Owais Shah said:

We have a good blend of youth and experience in our squad when it comes to both local and international players. I am looking forward to working with them closely while guiding the team to win the competition.

Good to see an opportunity for cricket players & Fans with @LPLT20_, kicking off next week. Great opportunity for the players participating, especially the emerging players of @OfficialSLC. Good luck to the teams! #එක්වජයගමු #LPLT20 — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) November 22, 2020

LPL 2020 will see five franchises - Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viiking, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers - competing with each other over 23 matches. Double-headers will take place every day till the semi-finals of the tournament. The LPL 2020 final will be played on December 16.

Advertisement

Dambulla Viiking will first take the field against the Kandy Tuskers on 28th November.

Dambulla Viiking Squad for LPL 2020: Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Kumara, Oshanda Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Sudeep Tyagi, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Naveeshanka, Shajindu Colombage.

Head Coach: Owais Shah