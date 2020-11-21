LPL 2020: Kamran Akmal becomes the latest name to pull out of the competition

Pakistan's veteran wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has withdrawn from LPL 2020 owing to a shoulder injury. The 38-year-old missed PSL 2020 playoffs and a few Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches due to the same reason.

"On advice from doctors, I have decided against playing the tournament. My flight was confirmed for Saturday morning but after assessing my MRI report, late last night, my doctor asked me to rest for a few more days before getting back on the field," Kamran Akmal confirmed his decision to pull out from LPL 2020 in an interview with Express News.

It is pertinent to note that Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Faf du Plessis, Wahab Riaz, Liam Plunkett, Manvinder Bisla, and several other star players have withdrawn from LPL 2020 this month.

Galle Gladiators announce Shahid Afridi as their captain for LPL 2020

While the Dambulla Viiking will miss Kamran Akmal's services in LPL 2020, the Galle Gladiators have made a huge announcement. They have elected veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi as their captain, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa being his deputy.

Galle Gladiators have a star-studded squad for LPL 2020. Although Lasith Malinga and Sarfaraz Ahmed will not feature this year, the Galle-based franchise have T20 specialists like Colin Ingram, Hazratullah Zazai, and Mohammad Amir in their team.

They also have some rising stars of Sri Lankan cricket such as Shehan Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan and Asitha Fernando in their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Dambulla Viiking also have game-changers like Samit Patel, Carlos Brathwaite and Paul Stirling in their team. Kamran Akmal's absence will hurt them a lot, but they have a squad which can give the other four teams a run for their money.

LPL 2020 begins this Friday in Hambantota. The Colombo Kings will battle the Kandy Tuskers in the season opener.