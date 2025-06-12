Lungi Ngidi traps first innings hero Beau Webster lbw for single-digit score on Day 2 of SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final [Watch]

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi came out all guns blazing on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final against Australia at Lord’s, London, on Thursday, June 12. After returning wicketless in the first innings, Ngidi took the prized scalps of first innings heroes Steve Smith and Beau Webster as the Aussies lost half their side for 64. The duo smashed half-centuries in their first innings.

Webster’s dismissal came in the 23rd over of Australia’s second innings. Ngidi bowled a scrambled seam delivery, fuller in length, and Webster prodded forward to defend. The right-hander, however, was beaten in his defense as he failed to get any bat on it, getting struck on the back thigh. After a confident appeal from Ngidi, the umpire raised his finger. Webster went for a review, but it went in vain as the ball-tracking confirmed that the batter was caught plumb.

Watch the video below:

South Africa fight back after getting bundled out for 138 in the first innings in the WTC 2025 final against Australia on Day 2

A stunning bowling display helped the Proteas fight back on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final against Australia 2. Kagiso Rabada removed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green early before Lungi Ngidi also joined the act. Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen dismissed Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, respectively.

At the time of writing, the Aussies were 73/6 in their second innings, with Alex Carey and skipper Pat Cummins at the crease. However, they have extended their lead to 147 runs.

Earlier in the day, SA were bundled out for 138 in their first innings. Cummins was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia, returning with remarkable figures of 6/28, while Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets. David Bedingham and skipper Temba Bavuma chipped in with 45 (111) and 36 (84), respectively.

On Day 1, Kagiso Rabada bagged a fifer as Australia were bundled out for 212 in their first essay.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia are eyeing back-to-back trophies after winning the WTC 2023 final against India. Meanwhile, South Africa will be keen to become the third team to win the ICC title after New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023).

