South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi had to walk off the field following an apparent issue with his left ankle during the ongoing clash against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The blow comes as a huge concern for the Proteas who are scheduled to face Australia in the second semi-final of the competition at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa were asked to bowl first after losing the toss and Ngidi took up the new-ball duties alongside Kagiso Rabada in the absence of Marco Jansen. Ngidi found some rhythm in his first spell against the Afghanistan opening batters, conceding 12 runs in 2.3 overs before disaster struck.

Midway through his third over, he struggled with his left ankle, leading to the physios coming out to attend the case. The pacer had to ultimately walk off the field, with Aiden Markram wrapping up the second half of the over.

The extent of Ngidi's injury is yet to be known, or whether he will return to finish his spell against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.

Lungi Ngidi has taken eight wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup

The South African pacer faced a similar issue during the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage encounter against India as well. Lungi Ngidi could not complete the final over of the first innings, leaving the field after bowling the first two balls itself. All-rounder Marco Jansen bowled the remainder of the over to conclude the proceedings.

Despite the injury scare, the Proteas opted to play Ngidi in their last league-stage fixture and rest Jansen instead.

Ngidi has had a solid World Cup campaign so far but falls behind in terms of wickets when compared with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee. The right-arm speedster has taken eight wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 5.46.

The clash between South Africa and Afghanistan hangs in the balance, with Afghanistan stitching a solid opening partnership. The introduction of spin has done the trick for the Proteas as Keshav Maharaj has struck off his first delivery to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Will the injured pacer be fit in time for the 2023 World Cup semi-final clash between South Africa and Australia? Let us know what you think.