Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Gwalior Cheetahs vs Malwa Panthers, Match 1

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, Gwalior Cheetahs and Malwa Panthers locked horns in the inaugural match of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 at MPCA International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Malwa Panthers registered their first victory over Gwalior Cheetahs in the season-opener. They will now look forward to carrying their momentum in the next match while Cheetahs will be hoping for a strong comeback.

The Panthers are now ranked at the top of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 points table with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.333. Meanwhile, the Cheetahs find themselves in the fifth spot.

Malwa Panthers will now face Rewa Jaguars in the next game on Sunday, June 16 while Gwalior Cheetahs will square off with Bhopal Leopards on Monday.

Here’s how the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Points Table reads after Day 1:

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Points Table Rank Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 Malwa Panthers 1 1 0 0 0 0.333 2 Bhopal Leopards 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Rewa Jaguars 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jabalpur Lions 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Gwalior Cheetahs 1 0 1 0 0 -0.333

Malwa Panthers hammered Gwalior Cheetahs in the curtain-raiser

The Rajat Patidar led-Malwa Panthers side won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Apurve Dwivedi (61 off 38) and Parth Sahani (83 off 54) stitched a 116-run partnership in the middle overs, helping them set a massive target of 194 runs. Anand Singh (13) and Rahul Batham (11) also made some handy contributions for Gwalior Cheetahs, while the rest were bowled out in single digits.

Ritesh Shakya was the lead bowler for Malwa Panthers as he picked up a three-wicket haul for 25 runs, while Harshvardhan Singh, Akshay Singh, and Parush Mandal grabbed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Kartik Parihar 31(22) and Chanchal Rathore 32 (19) forged a 66-run opening partnership. Shubham Sharma then scored a 28-ball 49-run knock, featuring three fours and as many sixes while Panthers captain Rajat Patidar was dismissed for eight runs.

However, a match-winning knock from Akshat Raghuwanshi (54* off 32), comprising seven boundaries, helped them chase the target with one ball to spare.

Gwalior’s skipper Venkatesh Iyer picked up a wicket while Ankit Kushwah and Vishnu Bhardwaj took two wickets for their side.

Akshat Raghuwanshi of Malwa Panthers, who scored an unbeaten fifty, was named as Player of the Match.

