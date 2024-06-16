  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Madhya Pradesh T20 League
  • Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gwalior Cheetahs vs Malwa Panthers (Updated) ft. Parth Sahani & Ritesh Shakya

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gwalior Cheetahs vs Malwa Panthers (Updated) ft. Parth Sahani & Ritesh Shakya

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 16, 2024 01:42 IST
Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Most runs List Updated after Match 1
Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Most runs List Updated after Match 1

Malwa Panthers bagged a 5-wicket win over Gwalior Cheetahs in the first game of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024.

Gwalior Cheetahs batted first and posted a total of 193/7 in 20 overs. Opening batter Apurve Dwivedi set the tone for the Cheetahs, scoring a scintillating 61 off 38 deliveries. His innings included six boundaries and two towering maximums.

However, Parth Sahani stole the show as he scored a colossal 83 off just 54 balls with a strike rate of 153.70. Sahani’s innings was laced with six fours and five sixes. Ritesh Shakya scalped three wickets for Malwa Panthers.

also-read-trending Trending

In response, Malwa Panthers chased down the total in 19.5 overs with five wickets in hand. Kartrik Parihar (31), Chanchal Rathore (32), Shubham Sharma (49), and Akshat Raghuwanshi (54) were the standout batters. Ankit Singh Kushwah and Vishnu Bhardwaj scalped two wickets each for the Gwalior Cheetahs, but in vain.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Parth SahaniGC83118383153.70165
2Apurve DwivediGC61116161160.530162
3Akshat RaghuwanshiMP54115454168.750134
4Shubham SharmaMP491149491750033
5Chanchal RathoreMP32113232168.420060
6Kartik PariharMP31113131140.910050
7Anand SinghGC13111313185.710011
8Rahul BathamGC11111111137.50001
9Rajat PatidarMP81188800010
10Ashwin DasGC71177233.330010

Topping the highest run-getter chart is the prolific Parth Sahani with an impressive tally of 83 runs. Closely following Sahani is Apurve Dwivedi who has amassed 61 runs in the tournament.

Akshat Raghuwanshi has smashed 54 runs in one inning to make it to the third rank while Shubham Sharma has secured the fourth spot with 49 runs.

Chanchal Rathore is in the fifth position, accumulating 32 runs while Kartik Parihar occupies the sixth slot with 31 runs.

Anand Singh Bais (13), Rahul Bathram (11), Rajat Patidar (8), and Ashwin Das (7) secure the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+4W+Maiden
1Ritesh ShakyaMP3118.3368.33---
2Vishnu BharadwajGC21113126.5---
3Ankit Singh KushwahGC21117128.5---
4Parush MandalMP11129247.25---
5Harshwardhan SinghMP11131247.75---
6Venkatesh IyerGC11127189---
7Akshay SinghGC111522413---

Ritesh Shakya has emerged as the leading wicket-taker so far, with three scalps to his name from one match. Shakya's best bowling figures are 3/25, and he has a decent economy rate of 8.33.

Vishnu Bharadwaj’s impressive performance for the Gwalior Cheetah’s catapulted him to the second position with two wickets. The pacer has a best haul of 2/26.

Ankit Singh Kushwah occupies the third spot with two wickets. Parush Mandal is placed fourth among the leading wicket-takers with one wicket, followed by Harshwardhan Singh (1).

Venkatesh Iyer and Akshay Singh see themselves in sixth and seventh positions with 1 wicket each and an economy rate of 9 and 13 respectively.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी