Malwa Panthers bagged a 5-wicket win over Gwalior Cheetahs in the first game of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024.

Gwalior Cheetahs batted first and posted a total of 193/7 in 20 overs. Opening batter Apurve Dwivedi set the tone for the Cheetahs, scoring a scintillating 61 off 38 deliveries. His innings included six boundaries and two towering maximums.

However, Parth Sahani stole the show as he scored a colossal 83 off just 54 balls with a strike rate of 153.70. Sahani’s innings was laced with six fours and five sixes. Ritesh Shakya scalped three wickets for Malwa Panthers.

Trending

In response, Malwa Panthers chased down the total in 19.5 overs with five wickets in hand. Kartrik Parihar (31), Chanchal Rathore (32), Shubham Sharma (49), and Akshat Raghuwanshi (54) were the standout batters. Ankit Singh Kushwah and Vishnu Bhardwaj scalped two wickets each for the Gwalior Cheetahs, but in vain.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Parth Sahani GC 83 1 1 83 83 153.7 0 1 6 5 2 Apurve Dwivedi GC 61 1 1 61 61 160.53 0 1 6 2 3 Akshat Raghuwanshi MP 54 1 1 54 54 168.75 0 1 3 4 4 Shubham Sharma MP 49 1 1 49 49 175 0 0 3 3 5 Chanchal Rathore MP 32 1 1 32 32 168.42 0 0 6 0 6 Kartik Parihar MP 31 1 1 31 31 140.91 0 0 5 0 7 Anand Singh GC 13 1 1 13 13 185.71 0 0 1 1 8 Rahul Batham GC 11 1 1 11 11 137.5 0 0 0 1 9 Rajat Patidar MP 8 1 1 8 8 80 0 0 1 0 10 Ashwin Das GC 7 1 1 7 7 233.33 0 0 1 0

Topping the highest run-getter chart is the prolific Parth Sahani with an impressive tally of 83 runs. Closely following Sahani is Apurve Dwivedi who has amassed 61 runs in the tournament.

Akshat Raghuwanshi has smashed 54 runs in one inning to make it to the third rank while Shubham Sharma has secured the fourth spot with 49 runs.

Chanchal Rathore is in the fifth position, accumulating 32 runs while Kartik Parihar occupies the sixth slot with 31 runs.

Anand Singh Bais (13), Rahul Bathram (11), Rajat Patidar (8), and Ashwin Das (7) secure the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 4W+ Maiden 1 Ritesh Shakya MP 3 1 1 8.33 6 8.33 - - - 2 Vishnu Bharadwaj GC 2 1 1 13 12 6.5 - - - 3 Ankit Singh Kushwah GC 2 1 1 17 12 8.5 - - - 4 Parush Mandal MP 1 1 1 29 24 7.25 - - - 5 Harshwardhan Singh MP 1 1 1 31 24 7.75 - - - 6 Venkatesh Iyer GC 1 1 1 27 18 9 - - - 7 Akshay Singh GC 1 1 1 52 24 13 - - -

Ritesh Shakya has emerged as the leading wicket-taker so far, with three scalps to his name from one match. Shakya's best bowling figures are 3/25, and he has a decent economy rate of 8.33.

Vishnu Bharadwaj’s impressive performance for the Gwalior Cheetah’s catapulted him to the second position with two wickets. The pacer has a best haul of 2/26.

Ankit Singh Kushwah occupies the third spot with two wickets. Parush Mandal is placed fourth among the leading wicket-takers with one wicket, followed by Harshwardhan Singh (1).

Venkatesh Iyer and Akshay Singh see themselves in sixth and seventh positions with 1 wicket each and an economy rate of 9 and 13 respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️