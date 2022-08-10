Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Karun Nair leaves Agarwal behind, Shubhang Hegde tops bowling charts – Updated after Match 7

The Mysuru Warriors pummeled the Hubli Tigers by a whopping 10 wickets in Match No. 7 of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, at Mysuru.

The Mysuru Warriors staged an incredible comeback after their previous defeat against Mangalore United. They moved to the top of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 points table as well.

Bowling first, they held the Hubli Tigers to 140 runs, picking up six wickets. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal accounted for two scalps and was their most successful bowler.

It was a smooth run-chase for them as both openers put up a spirited effort and registered a monumental 141-run stand for the opening wicket. Both the openers remained unbeaten for the Mysuru Warriors as they finished the game in just 15.5 overs, thus registering a thumping victory over the Hubli Tigers.

Mysuru skipper Karun Nair struck an unbeaten 52-ball 91 while Nihal Ullal supported him well, scoring an unbeaten 48. Post this game, there have been significant changes in the batting and bowling charts of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 – Most runs list

Most Runs list after Match Seven (Image courtesy: KSCA website)

Mysuru Warriors skipper Karun Nair pipped his Karnataka teammate and Bengaluru Blasters captain Mayank Agarwal to become the leading run-scorer in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022. Karun now has 123 runs to his name from three matches at an average of 61.50.

The right-hander slammed an unbeaten 91 off 52 deliveries against the Hubli Tigers, which helped his side register a massive win.

Further, Mysuru Warriors opener Nihal Ullal has now moved into the second spot with 98 runs from three innings. Mayank Agarwal has gone down to the third position with 95 runs. However, he has played only two matches and is certainly expected to move up the table after his team plays its next game later in the tournament.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 – Most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match Seven (Image courtesy: KSCA website)

There has been a change in the list of leading wicket-takers after the seventh match.

Shubhang Hegde from Mysuru Warriors is now at the top of the bowling charts with six wickets from three games at an astonishing average of 6.83.

Avinash D of the Shivamogga Strikers also has six wickets to his name. However, he has dropped down to the second position due to his average of 12.50. The Strikers have only played two matches so far, though.

Ronit More from the Bengaluru Blasters is in third spot with five wickets from two games, followed by Vidhyadhar Patil, Karthik CA and Vidhwath Kaverappa, who all have four wickets each.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee