Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 points table after Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers - August 7, 2022

The second match of the opening day of the Maharaja T20 Trophy saw Mysuru Warriors lock horns with Shivamogga Strikers on Sunday, August 7.

After being put into bat, the Warriors lost Nihal Ullal and Naga Bharath. Karun Nair and Pavan Deshpande stitched together a partnership before Krishnappa Gowtham reduced the Warriors for 43-3, removing Nair.

Shreyas Gopal then joined Pavan Deshpande and put together a decisive 89-run partnership. Gopal scored a blistering 69 off just 39 deliveries, including five boundaries and three sixes. Cameos from Shivaraj and Shubhang Hegde ensured the Warriors put up a match-winning total.

Stalin Hoover impressed in his four-over spell, giving away 19 runs and scalping two wickets at the top. Krishnappa Gowtham went for some runs but also picked up two wickets.

Chasing a stiff target, the Strikers needed a brisk start but were reduced to 24-4 and never really recovered from there. They then lost Krishnappa Gowtham, who was looking to get them back into the contest. Post that, rain arrived, and the game was reduced to an 18 over contest, with the revised target for the Strikers set as 161. With half the team back in the hut, the Strikers were eventually bowled out for a paltry 91, falling way short.

Shubhang Hegde was the chief destructor, picking up four wickets. Prateek Jain chipped in with 17-2, while Vidyadhar Patil also scalped two. Gopal, who not only scored a brisk 62 for Mysuru Warriors, picked up a wicket to be adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mysuru Warriors' clinical victory put themselves above Mangalore United

Points table. Maharaja T20 Cup

Mysore Warriors with their massive win not only picked up two points but also improved their net run rate to a healthy +4.050 to sit comfortably atop the standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far