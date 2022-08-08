Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Points Table (Updated) after Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United - August 7, 2022

Mangalore United beat the Hubli Tigers by eight wickets in the tournament opener of the Maharaja T20 Trophy on Sunday, August 7. It was the first of the double headers that took place in Mysore.

After winning the toss, Mangalore United opted to bowl first. They began with a double strike and reduced Hubli to 9/2. It was Liyan Khan and Tushar Singh, who took the onus of recovery and were doing decently well around the half-way mark. But the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals which didn’t help them come back into the contest.

United had HS Sharath, who impressed with a tidy spell, conceding just 17 runs and scalping two wickets. M Venkatesh also squeezed things in for Hubli and never allowed their batters get back into the game.

Both Sharath and Venkatesh were economical, and went for just under five-and-half runs per over. Vijaykumar Vyshak was amongst the wickets as well. With two wickets under the belt, he was the reason why they had the Tigers in trouble early on.

Exactly at the innings break, the rain gods had other ideas. But it was just a passing shower, which reduced the game to 18-overs-per-side and the revised target for the Tigers was 112.

Hubli needed early strikes if they wanted to get back into the game. They made their intentions clear as Noronha departed early. The second-wicket partnership between Ravikumar Samarth and Nikin Jose pretty much closed the gate for the Hubli Tigers as United kept scoring at over a run-a-ball.

Abhinav Manohar joined the skipper to finish things off after the fall of the second wicket and then sealed the game with two overs to spare. Ravikumar Samarth looked breezy in his knock of 57 off 41 deliveries.

Although Abhimanyu Mithun was tidy enough for Hubli, they needed wickets early in the chase, something that they lacked in doing. The rest of the bowlers weren’t that effective. Hubli Tigers lost their plot when their batters didn’t turn up earlier after which their bowlers failed.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 updated table

Mangalore United kicked off the campaign on a winning note, with plenty to ponder for Hubli Tigers. Mangalore, with a net run-rate of +1.175, briefly topped the table with two points before Mysuru Warriors dethroned them with a 69-run win over the Shivamogga Strikers and a net run-rate of +4.050.

