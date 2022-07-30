Maharaja T20 Trophy: Where to watch Maharaja Trophy player draft, start timings in IST and full players list

The Karnataka Cricket Association has announced the relaunch of its T20 tournament. The league will now be called the Maharaja T20 Trophy, where six teams will battle it out for the trophy.

The six teams competing in the rebranded tournament are Shivamogga Strikers, Mysore Warriors, Hubli Tigers, Mangalore United, Gulbarga Mystics and Kalyani Bangalore Blasters.

All players have been divided into four categories. A total of 14 IPL and Indian international players will form Category A, while Category B will consist of 31 Karnataka state players. Players who competed in youth category events for Karnataka will be part of Category C, while emerging players will comprise Category D of the Maharaja Trophy player draft.

Maharaja T20 Trophy: When to watch player draft?

The Maharaja T20 Trophy player draft will take place on July 30 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The player draft will commence at 2 PM IST.

Date: 30 July 2022, Saturday.

Time: 2 PM IST.

Maharaja T20 Trophy: Where to watch player draft?

The Maharaja T20 Trophy player draft will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Fans can watch the live streaming of the draft on Disney+ Hotstar as well. Those looking to watch the player draft in Kannada can tune into Star Sports 1 Kannada.

TV (English): Star Sports 2 & Star Sports 2 HD.

TV (Kannada): Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Stream: Disney+ Hotstar.

Maharaja T20 Trophy: Full Player List

Category A & B players will be the ones to watch out for during the upcoming player draft.

Category A: Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, KC Cariappa, K Gowtham, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Mithun A, Prasidh Krishna, Pravin Dubey, Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal, Shivil Kaushik, Suchith J.

Category B: Amit Verma, Anirudha Joshi, C A Karthik, Darshan M B, K N, Shrijth, Koushik V, Kranthi Kumar, Liyan Khan, Luvnith Sisodia, M Venkatesh, Manoj S Bhandage, Mohammad Taha, Naveen M G, Nischal D, Nithin Bhille, Pavan Deshpande, Pradeep T, Prateek Jain, Rohan Kadam, Samarth R, Sharath B R, Sharath H S, Sharath Srinivas, Shishir Bhavane, Shubhang Hegde, Siddharth K V, Stalin Hoover, Suneel Raju, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Category C & D consists of the under-age category & emerging players.

The KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy commences on August 7, and the summit clash of the competition will be on August 26.

