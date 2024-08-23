Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons (Updated) ft. Nikin Jose and Abhilash Shetty

Mysore Warriors took on Shivamogga Lions in the 15th match of Maharaja Trophy 2024. The Lions won the toss and elected to bowl. Karun Nair’s knock of 45 runs off 23 deliveries helped the Warriors post a total of 179 runs for the loss of seven wickets. HS Sharath was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions and took four wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Nihal Ullal and Abhinav Manohar scored 46 runs each for the Lions. But, no other batter managed to cross the 20-run mark for the team. The Lions finished with 151 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 28 runs. Vidyadhar Patil and Codanda Ajit Karthik took three wickets each for the Warriors.

In the 16th match, Mangaluru Dragons won the toss and elected to bowl. Kranthi Kumar was the highest-scorer for the Blasters and made 39 runs off 28 deliveries. The Blasters finished with 144 runs in 20 overs. Abhilash Shetty and MB Darshan took four wickets each for the Dragons.

Trending

Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score for the Dragons. Nikin Jose scored 61 runs off 51 deliveries. The Dragons scored 138 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by six runs. Santokh Singh and Kranthi Kumar took two wickets each for the Blasters.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 KK Nair (MYSW) 6 6 1 333 124* 66.6 169 197.04 1 2 - 37 18 2 A Manohar (SHIVA) 6 6 2 259 84* 64.75 148 175 - 3 - 6 22 3 LR Chethan (BB) 5 5 - 187 53 37.4 129 144.96 - 1 - 20 10 4 MS Bhandage (MYSW) 6 6 3 174 58* 58 89 195.5 - 1 1 10 13 5 LS Sisodia (GM) 5 5 1 158 62* 39.5 112 141.07 - 1 - 14 11 6 KV Siddharth (MLD) 5 4 1 145 50 48.33 92 157.6 - 1 - 16 6 7 Nikin Jose (MLD) 5 4 1 143 61 47.66 121 118.18 - 1 - 7 6 8 Hardik Raj (SHIVA) 6 4 - 128 69 32 73 175.34 - 1 - 9 9 9 D Padikkal (GM) 5 5 - 124 46 24.8 81 153.08 - - - 13 7 10 RA Patil (MLD) 5 5 1 124 72 31 80 155 - 1 - 12 8

Karun Nair has been miles ahead of the other batters this season. He is the only batter to breach the 300-run mark and score a century. He has 333 runs to his name and is boasting a strike rate of 197.04. Abhinav Manohar closely follows with 259 runs at an average of 64.75 and has hit the most number of sixes this season.

Chethan LR (187 runs), Manoj Bhandage (174 runs), and Luvnith Sisodia (158 runs) are next on the list. All three batters have scored a half-century each. Manoj has the second-best strike rate among the top 10 run-scorers this season and has been striking at the rate of 195.51.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Nikin Jose are in the next two places. They are the top scorers for Mangaluru Dragons and have amassed 145 and 143 runs, respectively. Hardik Raj has hit nine fours and sixes each for the Shivamogga Lions and has amassed 128 runs at a significant strike rate of 175.34.

Rohan Patil and Devdutt Padikkal, the left-handed batters have made 124 runs each and are in ninth and 10th places, respectively. Patil has a half-century to his name.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 LR Kumar (HT) 5 5 102 17 - 151 11 3/30 13.72 8.88 9.27 - - 2 V Patil (MYSW) 6 6 120 20 - 189 11 3/29 17.18 9.45 10.9 - - 3 MG Naveen (BB) 5 5 108 18 - 107 9 4/25 11.88 5.94 12 1 - 4 CA Karthik (MYSW) 6 6 108 18 1 171 9 3/31 19 9.5 12 - - 5 J Suchith (MYSW) 6 5 91 15.1 - 115 8 4/14 14.37 7.58 11.37 1 - 6 Abhilash Shetty (MLD) 5 5 108 18 3 138 8 4/9 17.25 7.66 13.5 1 - 7 V Kaverappa (HT) 5 5 102 17 1 105 7 3/23 15 6.17 14.57 - - 8 L Manvanth Kumar (HT) 4 4 80 13.2 - 132 7 3/34 18.85 9.9 11.42 - - 9 MB Darshan (MLD) 5 5 79 13.1 - 138 7 4/31 19.71 10.48 11.28 1 - 10 Kranthi Kumar (BB) 5 5 90 15 - 123 6 3/29 20.5 8.2 15 - -

LR Kumar and Vidyadhar Patil are competing with each other this season with the ball. Both the bowlers have picked 11 wickets each. Kumar has taken a three-wicket haul thrice in his five outings.

Following them are M Gneshwar Naveen and Codanda Ajit Karthik with nine wickets to their name. Naveen has bowled with an economy of 5.94, which is the lowest among the top 10 wicket-takers this season.

Jagadeesha Suchith and Abhilash Shetty have eight wickets to their name. Shetty is the leading wicket-taker for Mangaluru Dragons and has bowled at an economy of 7.67.

Manvanth Kumar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, and Darshan MB have taken seven wickets each so far. Manvanth is the only bowler apart from Kumar LR who has taken a three-wicket haul on more than one occasion. Kranthi Kumar of Bengaluru Blasters is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team and is ranked in 10th place currently. His bowling performances have helped him earn six wickets in five outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️