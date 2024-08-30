Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics (Updated) ft. Krishnan Shrijith and Vidwath Kaverappa

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted two Maharaja Trophy 2024 matches on Thursday, August 29. The match between Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore Dragons was entirely washed out due to ceaseless rains. On the other hand, the second match of the evening witnessed a high-scoring thriller between Gulbarga Mystics and defending champions Hubli Tigers.

Batting first, unbeaten number three batter Krishnan Shrijith blazed Hubli Tigers to 179/7 without forming a single notable partnership with any of his teammates. Shrijith himself bludgeoned 100* from 51 balls with 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Apart from Mohammad Taha’s 20-ball 35, no other Hubli Tigers batter managed to outscore Manvanth Kumar’s mere 11-run effort. For Gulbarga Mystics, opening speedster Monish Reddy bagged four wickets at the expense of just 32 runs in the high-scoring innings.

In response, the Mystics mowed down their target with four wickets and five balls to spare. Vijaykumar Vyshak anchored the run-chase with an attacking 33-ball 51. Rithesh Bhatkal (35* off 19) and Praveen Dubey (34* off 14) then slapped dazzling 30s in their unbroken 57-run partnership.

For the Tigers, bowlers Vidwath Kaverappa, KC Cariappa, and Madhav Bajaj picked up two wickets each albeit in a losing cause.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Abhinav Manohar (SHL) 10 10 4 507 84* 84.5 258 196.51 - 6 - 11 52 2 Karun Nair (MYSW) 10 10 2 490 124* 61.25 261 187.73 1 4 1 51 27 3 Krishnan Shrijith (HUT) 10 9 2 329 100* 47 232 141.81 1 2 - 35 15 4 R Smaran (GUM) 9 8 2 292 104* 48.66 196 148.97 1 2 - 18 16 5 LR Chethan (BEB) 10 9 - 289 88 32.11 200 144.5 - 2 1 31 15 6 Suraj Ahuja (BEB) 10 8 1 278 82* 39.71 163 170.55 - 1 - 24 14 7 Luvnith Sisodia (GUM) 10 10 1 273 62* 30.33 205 133.17 - 2 1 25 16 8 Krishnamurthy Siddharth (MLD) 10 8 1 263 50 37.57 192 136.97 - 2 - 27 9 9 SU Karthik (MYSW) 10 10 - 248 69 24.8 212 116.98 - 1 - 28 10 10 Devdutt Padikkal (GUM) 10 9 - 240 50 26.66 173 138.72 - 1 - 29 10

Abhinav Manohar and Karun Nair continue to lead the batting charts of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 season with 507 and 490 runs respectively. Krishnan Shrijith’s unbeaten 100 against Gulbarga Mystics extended his run-tally to 329 runs. It helped him jump from number 10 to number three on the top 10 table.

R Smaran (292 runs) and Bengaluru Blasters teammates LR Chethan (289 runs) and Suraj Ahuja (278 runs) all lost a rung each. They slipped to number four, five, and six in that order at the expense of Shrijith’s ton.

While Luvnith Sisodia retained himself at number seven on the list with 273 runs, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (263 runs) slipped from six to eight. SU Karthik and Devdutt Padikkal occupy the final two slots on the table with 248 and 240 runs respectively.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Manvanth Kumar (HUT) 9 9 184 30.4 - 301 15 4/33 20.06 9.81 12.26 1 - 2 Abhishek Prabhakar (GUM) 7 6 144 24 - 179 14 5/21 12.78 7.45 10.28 - 1 3 Lavish Kaushal (BEB) 10 9 198 33 1 249 14 5/17 17.78 7.54 14.14 - 1 4 LR Kumar (HUT) 8 8 168 28 - 256 14 3/30 18.28 9.14 12 - - 5 Codanda Ajit Karthik (MYSW) 9 9 168 28 1 258 14 3/31 18.42 9.21 12 - - 6 Vidyadhar Patil (MYSW) 8 8 150 25 - 241 13 3/29 18.53 9.64 11.53 - - 7 Gneshwar Naveen (BEB) 9 8 168 28 - 166 11 4/25 15.09 5.92 15.27 1 - 8 Vidwath Kaverappa (HUT) 8 8 174 29 1 194 11 3/23 17.63 6.68 15.81 - - 9 Kranthi Kumar (BEB) 9 8 161 26.5 - 214 11 3/18 19.45 7.97 14.63 - - 10 Jagadeesha Suchith (MYSW) 10 9 175 29.1 - 215 11 4/14 19.54 7.37 15.9 1 -

Manvanth Kumar (15 wickets) takes the top spot among the Maharaja Trophy 2024 leading wicket-takers despite going wicketless against Gulbarga Mystics. Abhishek Prabhakar jumped four slots to number two on the list with 14 scalps to his name.

Owing to Prabhakar’s insurgence, bowlers Lavish Kaushal, LR Kumar, and Codanda Ajit Karthik all lost a rung each to round up the top five bowling table.

Vidyadhar Patil (13 wickets) and Gneshwar Naveen (11 wickets) retained themselves at number six and number seven respectively. Vidwath Kaverappa jumped into the top 10 at number eight with 11 wickets after bagging figures of 2/31 against the Mystics. Kranthi Kumar and Jagadeesha Suchith slipped to number nine and ten respectively for holding 11 wickets each.

