Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics (Updated) ft. Krishnan Shrijith and Vidwath Kaverappa

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted two Maharaja Trophy 2024 matches on Thursday, August 29. The match between Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore Dragons was entirely washed out due to ceaseless rains. On the other hand, the second match of the evening witnessed a high-scoring thriller between Gulbarga Mystics and defending champions Hubli Tigers.
Batting first, unbeaten number three batter Krishnan Shrijith blazed Hubli Tigers to 179/7 without forming a single notable partnership with any of his teammates. Shrijith himself bludgeoned 100* from 51 balls with 14 boundaries and three sixes.
Apart from Mohammad Taha’s 20-ball 35, no other Hubli Tigers batter managed to outscore Manvanth Kumar’s mere 11-run effort. For Gulbarga Mystics, opening speedster Monish Reddy bagged four wickets at the expense of just 32 runs in the high-scoring innings.
In response, the Mystics mowed down their target with four wickets and five balls to spare. Vijaykumar Vyshak anchored the run-chase with an attacking 33-ball 51. Rithesh Bhatkal (35* off 19) and Praveen Dubey (34* off 14) then slapped dazzling 30s in their unbroken 57-run partnership.
For the Tigers, bowlers Vidwath Kaverappa, KC Cariappa, and Madhav Bajaj picked up two wickets each albeit in a losing cause.
Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs List
Abhinav Manohar and Karun Nair continue to lead the batting charts of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 season with 507 and 490 runs respectively. Krishnan Shrijith’s unbeaten 100 against Gulbarga Mystics extended his run-tally to 329 runs. It helped him jump from number 10 to number three on the top 10 table.
R Smaran (292 runs) and Bengaluru Blasters teammates LR Chethan (289 runs) and Suraj Ahuja (278 runs) all lost a rung each. They slipped to number four, five, and six in that order at the expense of Shrijith’s ton.
While Luvnith Sisodia retained himself at number seven on the list with 273 runs, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (263 runs) slipped from six to eight. SU Karthik and Devdutt Padikkal occupy the final two slots on the table with 248 and 240 runs respectively.
Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List
Manvanth Kumar (15 wickets) takes the top spot among the Maharaja Trophy 2024 leading wicket-takers despite going wicketless against Gulbarga Mystics. Abhishek Prabhakar jumped four slots to number two on the list with 14 scalps to his name.
Owing to Prabhakar’s insurgence, bowlers Lavish Kaushal, LR Kumar, and Codanda Ajit Karthik all lost a rung each to round up the top five bowling table.
Vidyadhar Patil (13 wickets) and Gneshwar Naveen (11 wickets) retained themselves at number six and number seven respectively. Vidwath Kaverappa jumped into the top 10 at number eight with 11 wickets after bagging figures of 2/31 against the Mystics. Kranthi Kumar and Jagadeesha Suchith slipped to number nine and ten respectively for holding 11 wickets each.
