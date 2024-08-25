Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Namma Shivamogga vs Hubli Tigers (Updated) ft. Abhinav Manohar and Abhishek Prabhakar

The Match 19 of Maharaja Trophy 2024 was played between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics on Saturday, August 24. Mysore Warriors batted first and posted a total of 154/9 on the board, with Manoj Bhandage smashing a quick-fire 14-ball 38.

Abhishek Prabhakar was the star of the show with the ball for Gulbarga, picking up five wickets. In the run-chase, Smaran R blasted a 36-ball 52 for the Mystics, as they got over the line comfortably with five wickets to spare in the end. Bhandage also picked up a couple of wickets for the Warriors, putting in an all-round effort.

In the second game of the day at the Maharaja Trophy 2024, the Hubli Tigers faced Shivamogga Lions. Batting first, Tigers were bundled out for just 141. Skipper Manish Pandey top-scored for them with 44 off 31.

V Koushik and Avinash picked up three wickets each for Lions. Abhinav Manohar, with a blistering 27-ball 70, led the chase for them as the Lions scaled down the target in just 15.1 overs and six wickets remaining.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 KK Nair (MYSW) 7 7 1 333 124* 55.5 170 195.88 1 2 1 37 18 2 A Manohar (SHL) 7 7 2 329 84* 65.8 175 188 - 4 - 8 31 3 R Smaran (GUM) 7 6 2 214 104* 53.5 152 140.78 1 1 - 16 9 4 MS Bhandage (MYSW) 7 7 3 212 58* 53 103 205.82 - 1 1 12 17 5 LS Sisodia (GUM) 7 7 1 207 62* 34.5 148 139.86 - 1 - 19 14 6 LR Chethan (BEB) 6 6 - 187 53 31.16 134 139.55 - 1 1 20 10 7 KV Siddharth (MLD) 6 5 1 174 50 43.5 116 150 - 1 - 18 7 8 MK Pandey (HUT) 7 7 2 160 44 32 136 117.64 - - - 7 6 9 Nikin Jose (MLD) 6 5 1 152 61 38 127 119.68 - 1 - 8 6 10 D Padikkal (GUM) 7 7 - 150 46 21.42 105 142.85 - - - 18 7

With 333 runs in seven innings, Karun Nair is still at the top of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 most run-scorers list. Abhinav Manohar with 329 runs also retains his second position in the list. R Smaran, with 214 runs, has jumped from number seven to number three.

Manoj Bhandage closely follows Smaran, as he moved from the sixth to the fourth position with 212 runs. Luvnith Sisodia with 207 runs slipped from the fourth to the fifth position. With 187 runs, LR Chetan also dropped from the third to the sixth position.

KV Siddharth, with 174 runs, fell two places from fifth to seventh at the moment. Manish Pandey moves into the top ten, taking the eighth spot. Nikin Jose dropped from the eighth position to number nine with 152 runs. Devdutt Padikal wraps up this list with 150 runs by taking the tenth position.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Manvanth Kumar (HUT) 6 6 122 20.2 - 178 14 4/33 12.71 8.75 8.71 1 - 2 V Patil (MYSW) 7 7 138 23 - 216 12 3/29 18 9.39 11.5 - - 3 LR Kumar (HUT) 7 7 144 24 - 219 12 3/30 18.25 9.12 12 - - 4 MG Naveen (BEB) 6 6 132 22 - 133 10 4/25 13.3 6.04 13.2 1 - 5 L Kaushal (BEB) 6 6 132 22 1 180 10 5/17 18 8.18 13.2 - 1 6 A Prabhakar (GUM) 4 3 72 12 - 75 9 5/21 8.33 6.25 8 - 1 7 V Kaverappa (HUT) 6 6 126 21 1 140 9 3/23 15.55 6.66 14 - - 8 CA Karthik (MYSW) 6 6 108 18 1 171 9 3/31 19 9.5 12 - - 9 Abhilash Shetty (MLD) 6 6 126 21 3 175 9 4/9 19.44 8.33 14 1 - 10 J Suchith (MYSW) 6 5 91 15.1 - 115 8 4/14 14.37 7.58 11.37 1 -

Manvath Kumar has now jumped from second place to the top of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 most wicket-takers list with 14 scalps. With 12 wickets at an average of 18, Vidyadhar Patil moved from third to second position.

As a result, Kumar LR dropped two places down to the third spot with 12 wickets at an average of 18.25. MG Naveen, with ten wickets and an average of 13.3 remains at number four. Similarly, L Kaushal with ten wickets at an average of 18 also retained his fifth position.

Abhishek Prabhakar has entered the top ten with his magnificent five-wicket haul. With nine wickets at an average of 8.33, he is now in the sixth position. Vidhwath Kaverappa, also with nine wickets but an average of 15.55, slipped from sixth to seventh position.

Codanda Ajit Karthik also with nine scalps, remains in the eighth position while Abhilash Shetty and Jagadeesha Suchith fell to ninth and tenth position, respectively.

