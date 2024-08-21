Maharaja Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons, Match 12

Hubli Tigers defeated Shivamogga Lions in the 11th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 by eight wickets by the VJD method on August 20.

KC Cariappa took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs for the Tigers and won the Player of the Match award. The second match of the day between Gulbarga Mystics and Mangalore Dragons ended in a no result due to rain.

Hubli Tigers moved to first place from second and have won all four matches. They have a Net Result of +1.198 and have eight points to their name. Bengaluru Blasters slipped to second position from first and finished with a Net Run Rate of +1.392. They have three wins in four outings and have collected six points so far.

With four points, Mysore Warriors are still in third place and have won and lost two matches each. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.339. Mangalore Dragons are still in fourth position and have registered one win in four matches. Gulbarga Mystics are still in fifth place and have won one out of four games. They have three points each to their name and have a Net Run Rate of -0.020 and -1.592, respectively.

Shivamogga Lions are still in the sixth position and are yet to record their first win. They have not collected any points and have a Net Run Rate of -1.855.

Hubli Tigers secure rain-interrupted win against Shivamogga Lions

Hubli Tigers won the toss and elected to bat against Shivamogga Lions. The Lions lost their first wicket for just two runs. They lost three more wickets by the time they reached the 100-run mark. Hardik Raj and S Shivaraj were the only batters who scored more than 20 runs for the team.

Hardik made 35 runs off 21 deliveries, while Shivaraj scored 24 runs off just six balls. The Lions scored 137 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 17 overs and the match was interrupted due to rain. The match was reduced to 17 overs per side. KC Cariappa was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Mohammed Taha scored 35 runs off 12 deliveries. The Tigers made 51 runs for the loss of two wickets in 3.2 overs before the match was again interrupted due to rain. Pradeep T took both the wickets for the Lions. The Tigers won by eight wickets by the VJD method.

Mangalore Dragons elected to bowl against Gulbarga Mystics. Luvnith Sisodia and Devdutt Padikkal added 64 runs for the first wicket in 8.4 overs. Luvnith made 39 runs off 40 deliveries, while Padikkal scored 30 runs off 17 balls. Prithviraj Shekhawat scored 54 runs off 19 deliveries before he was given out for obstructing the field on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

The Mystics finished with 169 runs in 20 overs. Paras Arya was the pick of the bowlers for the Dragons and picked three wickets for 24 runs in three overs.

Macneil Hadley Noronha and Rohan Patil added 46 runs in 4.3 overs. However, the match was interrupted by rain and could not be continued, ending in a no-result.

