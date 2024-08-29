Maharaja Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 30

Gulbarga Mystics beat Hubli Tigers by four wickets in Match No. 30 of the Maharaja T20 League 2024 on Thursday, August 29. Despite the win, the Mystics stayed fourth in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +0.039 thanks to wins in five out of 10 matches. The Tigers also retained their third spot in the table with 12 points courtesy of six wins from 10 games in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, the match between Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore Dragons at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was called off due to rain. Both teams shared a point apiece. The Dragons stayed at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.638. The Blasters also held on to their top position with 15 points and a net run rate of 1.008.

Monish Reddy stars as Mystics beat Tigers in Maharaja Trophy 2024

After being asked to bat first, the Tigers put up a decent score of 179 for seven on the board. But most of the hard work was done by Krishnan Shrijith, who scored an unbeaten 100 off 51 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes. Mohammad Taha also played a handy knock of 35 off 20 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Monish Reddy was the pick of the bowlers for the Mystics after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-32-4. Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhishek Prabhakar, and Prithviraj Shekhawat picked up a wicket apiece.

The Mystics chased down the target with five balls left in their innings. Vyshak scored 51 off 33 to inject momentum into the run-chase. Thereafter, Ritesh Bhatkal and Praveen Dubey put on an unbeaten partnership of 57 runs to take their team past the finish line.

Dubey got going right from the outset as he scored 34 off 14 with a strike rate of 242.86. Vidhwath Kaverappa, KC Cariappa, and Madhav Prakash Raj picked up two wickets apiece.

