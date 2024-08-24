Maharaja Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mangaluru Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 18

The Bengaluru Blasters faced the Hubli Tigers in the 17th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 on Friday, August 23. In the 18th match, the Mangaluru Dragons locked horns against the Gulbarga Mystics. Both contests were held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a historic game where three Super Overs were played, the Hubli Tigers beat the Bengaluru Blasters. In the next game, the Gulbarga Mystics beat the Mangaluru Dragons.

With the win, the Hubli Tigers have moved to the top spot in the points table from third, having taken their points tally to 10. The Mysore Warriors are placed second with eight points and a net run rate of +1.048 under their belt.

The Bengaluru Blasters suffered a loss against the Tigers on Friday and have slipped to the third spot in the points table. They also have eight points to their name and sit below the Warriors with a net run rate of +0.911.

The Gulbarga Mystics retained their fourth position in the points table after their win over the Mangaluru Dragons. The Mystics have seven points in six games. The Mangaluru Dragons are placed below the Mystics with three points.

The Shivamogga Lions are yet to register a win in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. They have lost six games in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.246.

Here is how the points table looks like after the conclusion of match 18.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Hubli Tigers 6 5 1 0 0 10 -0.009 2 Mysore Warriors 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.048 3 Bengaluru Blasters 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.911 4 Gulbarga Mystics 6 3 2 0 1 7 -0.078 5 Mangaluru Dragons 6 1 4 0 1 3 -0.247 6 Shivamogga Lions 6 0 6 0 0 0 -2.246

Hubli Tigers prevail over Bengaluru Blasters in a historic triple Super Over match

The Hubli Tigers were asked to bat first in the 17th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2024. Contributions from Mohammed Taha (31), skipper Manish Pandey (33), Aneeshwar Gautam (30), and Manvanth Kumar L (27) helped them get to 163.

The Bengaluru Blasters did a wonderful job of knocking over the Tigers on the last ball of the innings. Lavish Kaushal bowled a scintillating spell and picked up a fifer, giving away only 17 runs in his four overs.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal led the charge with the bat at the top of the order while chasing 164. He scored 54 off 34 balls before departing in the 14th over. The Tigers stormed back into the contest with regular wickets.

The game went down the wire and Naveen MG’s 11-ball 23 cameo helped the Blasters get closer to the target. With two required from five balls, the Blasters faltered as the game ended in a tie. Manvanth Kumar L grabbed a four-fer for the Tigers.

In the Super Over, the Blasters batted first and scored 10 for the loss of one wicket. The Hubli Tigers failed to get across the line. The second Super Over also ended in a tie and the game entered in the historic third Super Over.

Bengaluru Blasters scored 12 from six balls. Manvanth Kumar L then held his nerves and hit the winning runs to take the Hubli Tigers across the line. After historic three Super Overs, the Hubli Tigers finally emerged victorious.

In the 18th match, the Gulbarga Mystics elected to bowl first. Their bowlers did a fine job to restrict the Mangaluru Dragons to 150/7 at the end of their innings. Macneil Hadley Noronha top-scored with 32 for the Dragons. The Mystics’ bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and didn’t allow the Dragons to get away. Each of their five bowlers picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, Luvnith Sisodia (26) gave Mystics a good start. There was a mini-collapse but Smaran R (40*) and Praveen Dubey (47*) made sure that they took the Mystics across the line. They did so in the last over with five wickets in hand.

Dubey showed his prowess with the bat and hit two fours and four maximums to help the Mystics chase down the total with three balls to spare. Noronha picked up two wickets for the Dragons but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

