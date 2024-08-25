Maharaja Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions, Match 22

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, hosted a doubleheader in the 2024 Maharaja Trophy on August 25, Sunday. Bengaluru Blasters got the better of the Mysore Warriors at home in the first game of the day, winning their encounter by a colossal margin of 56 runs.

Meanwhile, the 22nd encounter of the season saw the Shivamogga Lions successfully chase down a target of 153 runs against the Mangaluru Dragons with three wickets to spare.

With the tournament 22 games in, here’s how the teams have structured themselves on the points table:

Bengaluru Blasters, after a comprehensive outing today, catapulted to the first spot on the points table with 10 points in just seven matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise moved three spots and has a net run rate of +1.197.

The Hubli Tigers too have had a fruitful campaign so far, with five wins in seven matches, averaging 10 points so far. They slipped down one place to the second spot. The Gulbarga Mystics moved one spot down to third with four wins and nine points in seven matches. Meanwhile, the Mysore Warriors retain the fourth spot with eight points in eight matches.

Shivamogga Lions moved to the fifth place from sixth, with four points in eight games, while Mangaluru Dragons got demoted to the sixth position from fifth. The Dragons languish at the bottom of the points table with a paltry three points in seven matches and a negative net run rate (-0.333).

Blasters trump Warriors by 56 runs; Lions win the 22nd game of the season by three wickets

The Mysore Warriors elected to field first against the Bengaluru Blasters in the first game of the day. The Bengaluru-based franchise didn't seem too unhappy about being on the other side of the coin toss. They piled up a total of 189/7 in the first inning.

LR Chethan (88 off 53) toyed around with the Warriors bowlers, scoring nine fours and five maximums at a strike rate of 166.03. Chethan’s innings were well complemented by Suraj Ahuja, who scored a 16-ball-32 cameo to help his team propel to a decent score. Codanda Ajit Karthik (3/33) was the highest wicket-taker for the Warriors.

SU Karthik (26 off 13) and Harshil Dharmani (20 off 13) top-scored for the Mysore Warriors. Their side were bowled out for a mere 133 in just 17.5 overs, handing the Blasters a massive 56-run win. Shubhang Hegde (3/28) and Kranthi Kumar (3/18) were the wreckers-in-chief for the Warriors, while their teammates Lavish Kaushal and Aniruddha Joshi scalped a couple of wickets each.

Mangaluru Dragons were put to the test by the Shivamogga Lions in the second fixture of the day. Nikin Jose’s 37-ball 57 combined with a lower-order cameo by Lochan Gowda (19 off 8) were the only shining lights in the Dragons' batting lineup. They ended the first innings with a score of 152/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 153, the Lions lost their openers Dheeraj Mohan (5 off 10) and skipper Nihal Ullal (13 off 14) before they could do any damage. However, Rohan Naveen and Abhinav Manohar came to the rescue, helping the Lions cruise along nicely in the chase.

Naveen scored a 34-ball 37, while Manohar was a tad bit aggressive with his 25-ball 43, batting at a strike rate of 172. A match-winning cameo by S Shivaraj (24 off 9) helped the Shivamogga Lions defeat the Mangaluru Dragons by three wickets and eight deliveries to spare. Advith Shetty (2/49) and Paras Arya (2/14) scalped two wickets apiece for the Dragons but in vain.

