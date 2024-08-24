Maharaja Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers, Match 20

The 19th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 saw the Gulbarga Mystics lock horns against the Mysore Warriors. The Shivamogga Lions faced the Hubli Tigers in the 20th match. A solid all-around effort saw the Mystics come out on top against the Warriors. The Shivamogga Lions opened their account in the competition by beating the Hubli Tigers in the evening game.

Despite the loss, the Hubli Tigers are placed at the top of the points table with 10 points to their name. They have a net run rate of -0.436 after it takes a beating after their loss to the Lions.

The Gulbarga Mystics have moved up two places after their win over the Warriors. They are placed second with nine points under their belt in seven games. The Bengaluru Blasters sit below them with eight points in six fixtures. They have a net run rate of +0.911.

The Mysore Warriors failed to add to their points tally of eight. They have a net run rate of 0.768 and are sitting below the Blasters in the points table. The Mangaluru Dragons have managed to grab only three points so far and are placed fifth in the table.

The Shivamogga Lions grabbed their first win of the Maharaja Trophy 2024. They have two points in seven games and are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.361.

Here is how the points table of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 looks after match 20:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Hubli Tigers 7 5 2 0 0 10 -0.436 2 Gulbarga Mystics 7 4 2 0 1 9 0.051 3 Bengaluru Blasters 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.911 4 Mysore Warriors 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.768 5 Mangaluru Dragons 6 1 4 0 1 3 -0.247 6 Shivamogga Lions 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.361

Abhinav Manohar’s blitz helps Shivamogga Lions register their first win in the Maharaja Trophy 2024

In the 19th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2024, the Gulbarga Mystics put the Mysore Warriors into bat. The Warriors’ batters struggled as they failed to convert their starts into big scores. Manoj Bhandage’s sensational cameo of 14-ball 38 helped them get to 154/9.

Abhishek Prabhakar bowled a magnificent spell and picked up a fifer. He was economical as well as he conceded only 21 runs in his four overs. Luvnith Sisodia (24) and Devdutt Padikkal (24) gave the Mystics a solid start. Smaran R led the charge at number four and scored 52 off 36 balls which helped the Mystics get across the line with five wickets in hand in the penultimate over.

Manoj Bhandage picked up two wickets for the Warriors but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate. As a result, they failed to restrict the Mystics and suffered their third loss of the Maharaja Trophy 2024.

The Hubli Tigers were asked to bat first in the 20th match. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got knocked over on 141 in the last over. Skipper Manish Pandey top-scored with 44 for them. It was a solid effort from the Shivamogga Lions with the ball in hand. Vasuki Koushik and Avinash D picked up three scalps apiece.

In reply, Abhinav Manohar led the charge with the bat at number four. He displayed a T20 batting masterclass as he hit boundaries for fun. He scored 70 off just 27 balls which helped the Lions chase down the total in just 15.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

Manvanth Kumar L grabbed three wickets for the Tigers but it wasn’t enough as they were unsuccessful in defending the total. With this, the Shivamogga Lions grabbed their first win in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024.

