Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Mangalore Dragons vs Mysuru Warriors, Match 22

Gulbarga Mystics and Mysuru Warriors picked up victories on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023, in the Maharaja T20 Trophy.

In the first match of the double-header, the Hubli Tigers met Gulbarga Mystics. Batting first, the Hubli Tigers managed 164 for 6.

Despite losing both openers early, the team pulled things back to reach a challenging total. Krishnan Shrijith (65 off 38) and Manish Pandey (48* off 32) top-scored for the team. Macneil Noronha was the pick of the bowler with two wickets from two overs.

In return, Gulbarga Mystics lost Chethan and Prajwal early in the innings. However, Macneil Noronha and Smaran took the team over the line with half-centuries. Noronha was adjudged the Player of the Match because of his all-round performance.

Mangalore Dragons and Mysuru Warriors faced off in the second match of the double-header. Mangalore Dragons made 140 for 8 in their 20 overs. Rohan Patil top-scored with 42-ball 52. Monish Reddy grabbed three wickets for the Warriors.

After losing Ravikumar Samarth and Bharath Dhuri, Karun Nair and Lankesh steadied the innings. Lankesh top-scored with a 45-ball 68* and helped the team to win in 17 overs. He was the Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century.

Hubli Tigers continue to top the Points Table

Hubli Tigers, who suffered their second loss in the Maharaja T20 Trophy on Wednesday, continue to top the table with six wins and two losses. However, they have played eight matches. Mysuru Warriors are the only other team to play eight matches in the ongoing edition of the Maharaja T20 Trophy.

Mysuru Warriors have jumped to the second spot with five wins in eight matches. Gulbarga Mystics, who emerged victorious on Wednesday, are in the third spot with four wins from seven matches.

Shivamogga Lions also have four wins and three losses, but their net run rate is lesser than Gulbarga Mystics. Mangalore Dragons, with three wins and four losses, are in the fifth spot. Bengaluru Blasters find themselves at the bottom of the table with seven straight losses.