Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL players fare on Day 10 of the league?

The tenth day of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 saw Hubli Tigers and Shivamogga Lions winning their respective games to improve their position in the standings.

In the first game of the day, the table toppers completed a dominating six-wicket win over the Bengaluru Blasters, becoming the first team of the tournament to book their place in the knockouts. Meanwhile, Shivamogga Lions registered a comfortable five-wicket win against Mysore Warriors, moving to third place in the points table.

Both teams are tied at eight points apiece. On that note, let’s take a look at how IPL players fared on day 10 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters)

Agarwal helped the team get off to a blistering start in the powerplay. The right handed batter played a key knock of 68 off 28 with the help of three fours and six maximums. His partnership with Dega Nischal ensured a strong finish for his team.

Manish Pandey (Hubli Tigers)

Pandey was involved in a match winning partnership with Mohammed Taha. The captain played a crucial knock of 35 off 22 at a strike rate of 159.09 and made sure that his team comfortably won with nine deliveries to spare.

Praveen Dubey (Hubli Tigers)

Dubey failed to make an impact with the ball. The 30-year-old right-arm spinner failed to get his name on the wickets column, conceding 30 runs in three overs at an economy rate of 10.

KC Cariappa (Hubli Tigers)

Cariappa was the most successful bowler for his team against the Blasters. He got his lines and lengths right, picking up three crucial wickets, giving away 31 runs in his full quota of four overs.

Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors)

Batting at three, Nair top scored for the Warriors. The right-hander played a well composed knock of 46 off 22 with the help of three fours and two sixes. His knock helped his team post a competitive total.

Jagadeesha Suchith (Mysore Warriors)

Suchith was the star performer for his team despite a loss against the Lions. Suchith helped his team finish on a high with a quickfire 18 with the help of three fours. Apart from his batting, he bowled an economical spell and finished with figures of 1-11.

Shreyas Gopal (Shivamogga Lions)

Gopal was the most economical bowler for his team. He didn't allow batters to settle at the crease, returning with figures of 1-18, bowling at an impressive economy rate of 4.5.