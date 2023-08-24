Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 12 of the league?

Day 12 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 saw Mangalore Dragons and Gulbarga Mystics securing important victories and going one step closer to booking their place in the knockout round of the tournament.

In the first game, Mangalore Dragons kept their knockout hopes alive following a convincing 15-run victory over Shivamogga Lions. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with eight points, having won four of their eight games so far.

Gulbarga Mystics, on the other hand, thrashed the Bengaluru Blasters by five wickets and knocked them out of the tournament. The Mystics are currently placed third in the points table with 10 points, having won five of their eight games so far.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 12 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Mangalore Dragons)

Krishnappa Gowtham played a quick-fire cameo of 18 runs off just eight balls at a strike rate of 200. However, he was a bit expensive with the ball as the 34-year-old spinner conceded 29 runs in his two overs, including the wicket of Pranav Bhatia.

Shreyas Gopal (Shivamogga Lions)

Shreyas Gopal took the new ball for his team. He was consistent with lines and lengths throughout the game as the right-arm spinner finished with the figures of 2/35, bowling at a decent economy rate of 8.8.

Abhinav Manohar (Shivamogga Lions)

Abhinav Manohar was looking in great touch with the bat. His knock of 25 runs off just 16 balls with the help of one boundary and two sixes. However, he failed to finish the game as the team fell short of the target by 15 runs.

Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters)

Mayank Agarwal was looking all set to make a big score in the game against Mystics. However, he failed to capitalize on a good start and threw his wicket away after scoring 15 runs off 12 balls at a strike rate of 125.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (Gulbarga Mystics)

Vijaykumar Vyshak did not get much chance to make an impact in the game. He took the new ball for his team and conceded just nine runs during his spell of two overs. However, he failed to get his name on the wickets column.