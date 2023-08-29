Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 16 of the league?

Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors registered convincing victories on the 16th day of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 to secure their place in the finals of the tournament.

In the first semi-final, the Hubli Tigers thrashed Shivamogga Lions by eight wickets to book their place in the finals. Mohammed Taha (69) and Krishnan Shrijith (61*) top-scored for the team with the bat, while Lavish Kaushal and Manvanth Kumar L picked up two wickets apiece.

Mysore Warriors, on the other hand, became the second team to reach the finals of the tournament following their 36-run victory over the Gulbarga Mystics. Karun Nair top scored for the team with the bat as he played a blistering knock of 107 runs at a strike rate of 254.76.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 16 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Abhinav Manohar (Shivamogga Lions)

Abhinav Manohar had a forgettable day with the bat. The 28-year-old batter failed to get going as he got out after scoring just two runs off four balls. As a result, the team failed to post a competitive total on the board after 20 overs.

Shreyas Gopal (Shivamogga Lions)

Shreyas Gopal failed to turn up with both bat and ball against the Tigers. Batting at six, Shreyas failed to convert his start into a big knock as he threw his wicket away on 16 runs. However, he bowled just one over in the game and went for 19 runs in that over.

Manish Pandey (Hubli Tigers)

Manish Pandey did not get a chance to bat in the game.

Praveen Dubey (Hubli Tigers)

Praveen Dubey was the most economical bowler for his team against the Lions. The right-arm spinner conceded just seven runs in his spell of two overs and he managed to remove the dangerous Abhinav Manohar for just two runs.

KC Cariappa (Hubli Tigers)

KC Cariappa was consistent with his lines and lengths throughout the game. He bowled just three overs in the game and went for 22 runs with an economy rate of 7.3.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (Gulbarga Mystics)

Vijaykumar Vyshak had a forgettable day in the field with the ball. The 26-year-old seamer failed to get his name on the wickets column as he conceded 45 runs in his spell of four overs, bowling at an economy rate of 11.2.

Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors)

Karun Nair won the player of the match award for his match-winning knock against the Mystics. His unbeaten knock of 107 runs off just 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine sixes ensured that Mysore Warriors posted a massive total in the first innings.

Jagadeesha Suchith (Mysore Warriors)

Jagadeesha Suchith was the most economical bowler for his team. He never allowed the batter's to play big shots against him as the left-arm spinners finished with the figures of 2/26 in his spell of four overs, including the wickets of LR Chetan and Smaran R.