Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers, Match 14

The 13th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 was played between the Gulbarga Mystics and the Shivamogga Lions. The Mysore Warriors locked horns against the Hubli Tigers in the 14th match. Both fixtures were held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Gulbarga Mystics defeated the Shivamogga Lions comprehensively in the afternoon game. In the evening game, the Mysore Warriors beat the Hubli Tigers.

Despite the loss on August 21, the Hubli Tigers are sitting at the top of the points table with eight points in five games. The Bengaluru Blasters have six points in four games and are placed second in the points table. They have a net run rate of +1.392.

The Mysore Warriors grabbed their third win of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 and have taken their points tally to six. They have a net run rate of +0.958 and are placed below the Blasters.

The Gulbarga Mystics have taken their points tally to five and are sitting fourth in the points table. Below them sit the Mangalore Dragons who have grabbed three points in four games so far.

The Shivamogga Lions suffered their fifth straight loss in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024. They are yet to open their account and are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.568.

Shivamogga Lions remain winless in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024

In the 13th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024, the Shivamogga Lions were asked to bat first. They failed to get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Abhinav Manohar was the lone fighter for them. He scored a 36-ball 55 before they got bundled out on 126 in 18.1 overs.

Each of the six Gulbarga Mystics bowlers picked up at least a wicket. Yashovardhan Parantap and Abhishek Prabhakar grabbed three apiece as it completely derailed the Lions.

Chasing 127, Luvnith Sisodia and skipper Devdutt Padikkal gave the Mystics a solid start. Padikkal fell on 27 in the eighth over. Sisodia was joined by Aneesh KV and both made sure that they kept the Lions at bay.

Sisodia and Aneesh remained unbeaten on 62 and 31 respectively as the Mystics chased down the total in just 11.4 overs. The Shivamogga Lions failed to defend the total and suffered their fifth loss in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024. As a result, they remain winless in the competition.

The Hubli Tigers opted to bowl first in the 14th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024. SU Karthik scored 34 at the top of the order and skipper Karun Nair’s 36-ball 66 helped the Mysore Warriors get to 165 after 19.3 overs. LR Kumar and Manvanth Kumar L picked up three wickets apiece for the Tigers. KC Cariappa also chipped in with two scalps.

In reply, Thippa Reddy (16) and Mohammed Taha (22) gave the Tigers a solid start but their departure led to a collapse. The other batters faltered in the chase. None of their lower-order batters got going as they got bundled out on 107 in 17 overs.

Jagadeesha Suchith bowled beautifully for the Mysore Warriors and registered figures of 4/14 in his four overs. Vidyadhar Patil and Krishnappa Gowtham also chipped in with a couple of scalps each as they defended the total successfully. With this, the Hubli Tigers suffered their first loss in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024.

