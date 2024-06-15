Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standing after Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals, Match 24

The Maharashtra Premier League experienced a high-scoring encounter on Friday, June 14. Two encounters were to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, but the rain caused the second game to be washed out.

The first encounter was witnessed between the Eagle Nashik Titans and the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, who won the match by seven wickets with just one ball to spare.

Ratnagiri Jets maintain their top position in the points table and hold a net run rate (NRR) of +0.805. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings are still in the second position after their win against the Eagle Nashik Titans with an NRR of +0.347.

Kolhapur Tuskers are in red-hot form with back-to-back wins and are third with an NRR of -0.101. Eagle Nashik are fourth after their loss to the Kings. They have won four out of their eight encounters and have an NRR of -0.465.

Raigad Royals take up the fifth position with six points and have an NRR of -0.269. Puneri Bappa occupy the last spot with an NRR of -0.554.

Mandar Bhandari scores the first hundred of the competition but in vain

In the first game between the Eagle Nashik Titans and the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, the Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The Titans struggled with the early dismissals of Arshin Kulkarni and Sahil Parakh. But a sensible 129-run partnership between Mandar Bhandari and Kaushal Tambe steadied the ship. A quick cameo from Dhanraj Shinde (30 off 12) also helped proceedings.

Mandar Bhandari was the standout batter with his incredible 102-run knock off just 58 deliveries with the aid of six boundaries and seven sixes. The Kings bowlers faced difficulties, with Pranay Singh (2/35) and Anand Thenge (1/44) the only bowlers among wickets..

In response, the Titans openers Om Bhosale and Murtaza Trunkwala stitched together a 144-run partnership. Bhosale's 59-run knock off 41 deliveries was ably supported by Murtaza Trunkwala, who smashed 122 runs off 63 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and seven sixes. The Titans bowlers were left clueless as the Kings comfortably won the game.

The second match between Kolhapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals was canceled due to rain.

