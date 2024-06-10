Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standing after Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Match 14

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings emerged victorious against Puneri Bappa in the 14th game of the Maharastra Premier League 2024. The following match between Eagle Nashik Titans and Raigad Royals was abandoned and is rescheduled to take place on Monday, June 10.

Ratnagiri Jets still maintain the first position in the points table even after losing to Eagle Nashik Titans and have a net run rate (NRR) of +1.554. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings take up the second spot with their win against Puneri Bappa, having won three matches out of their five encounters they carry an NRR of +0.606.

The Eagle Nashik Titans secure the third position having six points from three games out of their four encounters and hold an NRR of -0.078. Puneri Bappa takes the fourth rank after today’s loss and have an NRR of -0.863. The last spot is filled by Kolhapur Tuskers having won just one of their five games with an NRR of -0.951.

Digvijay Patel helps the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings win by seven wickets

In the first encounter of the day, Ratnagiri Jets faced Eagle Nashik Titans, where the latter won the toss and elected to field first. Ratnagiri Jets scored 82 runs in five overs with the loss of two wickets. Quick-fire innings were witnessed by Nikhil Naik and Dhiraj Phatangare scoring 24 off 9, and 28 off 13, respectively.

In response, Dhanraj Shinde batted amazingly well, smashing 44 runs off just 13 deliveries with the aid of one boundary and six sixes. Mandar Bhandari then scored 29 runs off 13 balls as the Eagle Nashik Titans beat Ratnagiri Jets.

Puneri Bappa, meanwhile, faced the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings in the second match of the day. Puneri Bappa won the toss and decided to bat first, but the decision backfired. They managed 145 runs, with Pavan Shah and Sahil Autade scoring 46 and 39 runs, respectively.

In reply, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings chased the target inside 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Digvijay Patil was the standout batter, scoring 48 runs off 32 deliveries.

