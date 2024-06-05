Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans (Updated) ft. Azim Kazi

Ratnagiri Jets secured a five-wicket win over Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings in the sixth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 while Eagle Nashik Titans bagged an eight-wicket win against Kolhapur Tuskers in the seventh game.

Moving to the sixth match's details, the Kings batted first and posted a dominating total of 189/9 in 20 overs. Onkar Khatpe (68) and Digvijay Patil (56) played crucial roles in setting up an imposing total. Nikit Dhumal scalped a three-wicket haul for the Jets.

In reply, the Jets looked in dominating touch, with opener Dhiraj Phatangare scoring 50 runs in 23 balls while captain Azim Kazi scored 52 runs in 40 balls. The Jets sealed the deal in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Trending

Shifting our focus to the seventh match, the Tuskers batted first and notched up a decent-looking total of 162/7 in 20 overs. Sachin Dhas (46) and Aniket Porwal (37) were the top scorers of the innings for the Tuskers. Mukesh Choudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, and Hari Sawant scalped two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Titans looked in exceptional form. Mandar Bhandari (47), Arshin Kulkarni (31), Atharva Kale (42*), and Ranjit Nikam (33*) collectively pushed the opposition on the backfoot to finish off the game in 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Azim Kazi RJ 126 3 3 52 63 122.33 0 1 13 2 2 Onkar Khatpe CSK 117 2 2 68 58.5 151.95 0 1 10 5 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 99 2 2 61 99 176.79 0 1 8 5 4 Ranjit Nikam ENT 98 2 2 65 - 150.77 0 1 7 6 5 Aniket Porwal KT 98 3 3 37 49 125.64 0 0 7 2 6 Dhiraj Phatangare RJ 96 3 3 50 32 181.13 0 1 13 5 7 Atharva Kale ENT 79 2 2 42 79 136.21 0 0 3 6 8 Preetam Patil RJ 68 3 3 33 22.67 200 0 0 7 5 9 Digvijay Jadhav CSK 63 1 1 63 63 161.54 0 1 7 2 10 Sachin Dhas KT 58 3 3 46 19.33 120.83 0 0 4 3

Azim Kazi moved one spot up to the pole position with 126 runs. Onkar Khatpe ascended from the ninth to the second rank with 117 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) slipped from the top to the third position.

Ranjit Nikam slid from the third to the fourth rank with 98 runs. Aniket Porwal climbed one spot up to the fifth position with 98 runs. Dhiraj Phatangare moved from the 11th to the sixth rank with 96 runs.

Atharva Kale ascended from the 15th to the seventh slot with 78 runs. Preetam Patil descended from the fourth to the eighth rank with 68 runs. Digvijay Jadhav slid from the fifth to the ninth slot with 63 runs while Sachin Dhas rocketed from the 37th rank to the 10th position with 58 runs.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 6 3 3 11.5 10.17 6.79 0 2 0 2 Mukesh Choudhary ENT 5 2 2 11 9.6 6.88 0 1 0 3 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 5 2 2 16.8 9.6 10.5 0 1 0 4 Divyang Hinganekar RJ 5 3 3 11.8 9.6 7.38 0 0 0 5 Nikit Dhumal RJ 5 3 3 15.4 12 7.7 0 1 0 6 Hari Sawant ENT 4 2 2 9 10.5 5.14 0 0 0 7 Shamshuzama Kazi CSK 4 2 2 13 10.5 7.43 0 1 0 8 Pradeep Dadhe RJ 4 3 3 15.5 16.5 5.64 0 0 0 9 Nihal Tusamad KT 4 3 3 25.75 14.25 10.84 0 1 0 10 Azim Kazi RJ 3 3 2 7.33 8 5.5 0 1 0

Satyajeet Bachhav continues to lead the bowling standings with six scalps. Mukesh Choudhary ascended from the fourth to the second rank with five scalps at 11. Arshin Kulkarni climbed up from the sixth to the third rank with five scalps at 16.8.

Divyang Hinganekar ascended from the seventh to the fourth rank with five wickets at 11.8. Nikit Dhumal surged from the 14th to the fifth rank with five scalps at 15.4. Hari Sawant moved up from the 11th to the sixth slot with four wickets at 10.5.

Shamshuzama Kazi descended from the fifth to the seventh slot with four wickets at 10.5. Pradeep Dadhe glided from the 15th to the eighth rank with four wickets at 15.5. Nihal Tusamad slipped from the second to the ninth rank with four wickets at 25.75. Azim Kazi slid from the third to the 10th slot with three scalps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback