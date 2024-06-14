Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals (Updated) ft. Om Bhosale

The 23rd match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 saw Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings register a seven-wicket win over the Eagle Nashik Titans on Friday, June 14. The other match of the day was played between the Kolhapur Tuskers and the Raigad Royals.

Talking about the 24th game between the Kolhapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals, the match was unfortunately called off without any result.

Looking into the 23rd game, the Eagle Nashik Titans batted first, posting a mammoth total of 212/3 in 20 overs. Opener Mandar Bhandari set the tone, slamming an unbeaten 58-ball 102. He found able support from Kaushal Tambe (46) and Dhanraj Shinde (30*). Pranay Singh picked up a couple of wickets for the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings.

Chasing a stiff target, the Kings got off to a blazing start. Om Bhosale scored 59 runs while skipper Murtaza Trunkwala smashed a 63-ball 122 to keep their side in the hunt. With the platform set, the other batters applied the finishing touches as they scaled the target down with seven wickets and a delivery to spare.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Om Bhosale CSK 337 8 8 81 56.17 147.16 0 4 33 11 2 Rahul Tripathi KT 276 6 6 67 55.2 201.46 0 2 33 15 3 Ankit Bawne KT 269 8 8 94 53.8 139.38 0 3 28 9 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 254 6 6 89 50.8 167.11 0 2 19 15 5 Siddhesh Veer RGR 244 7 7 76 40.67 131.89 0 2 25 6 6 Mandar Bhandari ENT 235 8 8 102 47 169.06 1 0 21 15 7 Onkar Khatpe CSK 234 8 8 68 29.25 127.87 0 1 19 10 8 Murtaza Trunkwala CSK 230 8 7 122 32.86 136.9 1 0 20 12 9 Mehul Patel RGR 227 7 7 83 37.83 158.74 0 1 21 9 10 Azim Kaji RJ 222 8 8 52 37 108.82 0 1 16 4

With 337 runs, Om Bhosale retained his position at the top of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 most run-getters list.

Rahul Tripathi with 276 runs, Ankit Bwane with 269 runs, and Ruturaj Gaikwad with 254 runs also retained their second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Siddhesh Veer with 244 runs also remains at number five. Mandar Bhandari (235), Onkar Khatpe (234), Murtaza Trunkwala (230), Mehul Patel (227), and Azim Kazi (222) take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots respectively.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 18 8 7 9.72 8.67 6.73 1 4 0 2 Shreyash Chavan KT 16 8 8 13.13 11.25 7 1 1 0 3 Anand Thenge CSK 12 8 8 21.58 14 9.25 0 1 0 4 Tanay Sanghavi RGR 10 5 5 12.4 8.8 8.45 0 3 0 5 Manoj Ingale RGR 10 7 7 19 13.8 8.26 0 2 0 6 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 10 7 7 22.9 13.2 10.41 0 1 0 7 Sachin Bhosale PB 9 7 7 18.11 16.11 6.74 0 1 0 8 Mukesh Chaudhary ENT 8 7 7 25.75 16.38 9.44 0 1 0 9 Nihal Tusamad KT 8 8 8 30.25 18.38 9.88 0 1 0 10 Vicky Ostwal RGR 7 7 7 20.43 19.71 6.22 0 0 0

Satyajeet Bachhav with 18 scalps continues to remain atop the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 most wickets lost. Shreyash Chavan with 16 wickets also retained his second position.

Anand Thenge added to his tally and retained his third position with 12 wickets as well. Tanay Sanghavi (10), Manoj Ingale (10), and Arshin Kulkarni (10) also remain fourth, fifth, and sixth with averages of 12.4, 19, and 22.9 respectively.

Sachin Bhosale with nine wickets, Mukhesh Chaudhary with eight wickets, Nihal Tausamad with eight wickets, and Vicky Ostwal with seven wickets make up for the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth positions in this list respectively.

