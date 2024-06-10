Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (Updated) ft. Digvijay Patil

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Top run-getters
Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Top run-getters

Eagle Nashik Titans faced Ratnagiri Jets in the 13th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 and decided to bowl after winning the toss. The match was reduced to five overs per side due to rain.

The Jets scored 83 runs for the loss of two wickets. Dhanraj Shinde remained unbeaten on 44 runs off 13 deliveries for the Titans and helped his side reach the target in four overs.

In the 14th match, Puneri Bappa won the toss and elected to bat against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. Puneri Bappa scored 145 runs. Sahil Autade was the highest scorer with 39 runs off 21 deliveries. Yatin Mangwani was the pick of the bowlers for the Sambhaji Kings, taking two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

The Sambhaji Kings won the match by seven wickets in 18.1 overs. Digvijay Patil remained unbeaten on 48 runs off 32 deliveries. Vivek Shelar, Roshan Waghsare, and Sohan Jamale took one wicket each.

In the 15th match, Raigad Royals won the toss and elected to bowl against the Eagle Nashik Titans. The Titans scored 154 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Atharva Kale and Dhanraj Shinde made 40-plus runs each. Tanay Sanghavi took three wickets for 22 runs in four overs for the Royals.

The match couldn’t be continued due to rain. It will resume at 10:00 AM IST on Monday, June 10.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Onkar KhatpeCSK217556843.4133.1301199
2Ruturaj GaikwadPB164446154.67165.6601119
3Mehul PatelRGR159548339.75176.6701168
4Azim KaziRJ158555252.67118.801152
5Ranjit NikamENT1545465154132.7602910
6Dhiraj PhatangareRJ149555029.8160.2201158
7Siddhesh VeerRGR146557648.67137.7401173
8Atharva KaleENT126544242128.570078
9Rahul TripathiKT125336762.5219.301176
10Digvijay PatilCSK124445641.33131.9101144

Onkar Khatpe is still the leading run-scorer with 217 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 133.13.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second place and has scored 164 runs in four matches at an average of 54.67.

Mehul Patel is third, having amassed 159 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 176.67.

Azim Kazi is still in fourth place with 158 runs in five outings at an average of 52.67.

Ranjit Nikam remains fifth, having scored 154 runs in five games at a strike rate of 132.76.

Digvijay Patil has jumped to 10th place with 124 runs in four outings at an average of 41.33.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Satyajeet BachhavRJ10549.38.56.56030
2Tanay SanghaviRGR93397.896.85030
3Manoj IngaleRGR95517.4412.678.26020
4Arshin KulkarniENT854179.7510.46010
5Nihal TusamadKT85518.6311.639.61010
6Anand ThengeCSK75519.4313.718.5010
7Nikhil KadamRGR75523.2916.298.58000
8Shamshuzama KaziCSK6542214.838.9010
9Rajvardhan HangargekarCSK64421.8313.339.82010
10Vicky OstwalRGR65520.5186.83000

Satyajeet Bachhav is still the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 8.50.

Tanay Sanghavi has moved to second position from fourth, having taken nine wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.85.

Manoj Ingale has jumped to third place with nine wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 12.67.

Arshin Kulkarni has slipped to fourth place from third and has taken eight wickets in four innings at an average of 17.

Nihal Tusamad has slipped to fifth position from second. He has taken eight wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 11.63.

