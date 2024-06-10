Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (Updated) ft. Digvijay Patil

Eagle Nashik Titans faced Ratnagiri Jets in the 13th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 and decided to bowl after winning the toss. The match was reduced to five overs per side due to rain.

The Jets scored 83 runs for the loss of two wickets. Dhanraj Shinde remained unbeaten on 44 runs off 13 deliveries for the Titans and helped his side reach the target in four overs.

In the 14th match, Puneri Bappa won the toss and elected to bat against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. Puneri Bappa scored 145 runs. Sahil Autade was the highest scorer with 39 runs off 21 deliveries. Yatin Mangwani was the pick of the bowlers for the Sambhaji Kings, taking two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

The Sambhaji Kings won the match by seven wickets in 18.1 overs. Digvijay Patil remained unbeaten on 48 runs off 32 deliveries. Vivek Shelar, Roshan Waghsare, and Sohan Jamale took one wicket each.

In the 15th match, Raigad Royals won the toss and elected to bowl against the Eagle Nashik Titans. The Titans scored 154 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Atharva Kale and Dhanraj Shinde made 40-plus runs each. Tanay Sanghavi took three wickets for 22 runs in four overs for the Royals.

The match couldn’t be continued due to rain. It will resume at 10:00 AM IST on Monday, June 10.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Onkar Khatpe CSK 217 5 5 68 43.4 133.13 0 1 19 9 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 164 4 4 61 54.67 165.66 0 1 11 9 3 Mehul Patel RGR 159 5 4 83 39.75 176.67 0 1 16 8 4 Azim Kazi RJ 158 5 5 52 52.67 118.8 0 1 15 2 5 Ranjit Nikam ENT 154 5 4 65 154 132.76 0 2 9 10 6 Dhiraj Phatangare RJ 149 5 5 50 29.8 160.22 0 1 15 8 7 Siddhesh Veer RGR 146 5 5 76 48.67 137.74 0 1 17 3 8 Atharva Kale ENT 126 5 4 42 42 128.57 0 0 7 8 9 Rahul Tripathi KT 125 3 3 67 62.5 219.3 0 1 17 6 10 Digvijay Patil CSK 124 4 4 56 41.33 131.91 0 1 14 4

Onkar Khatpe is still the leading run-scorer with 217 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 133.13.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second place and has scored 164 runs in four matches at an average of 54.67.

Mehul Patel is third, having amassed 159 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 176.67.

Azim Kazi is still in fourth place with 158 runs in five outings at an average of 52.67.

Ranjit Nikam remains fifth, having scored 154 runs in five games at a strike rate of 132.76.

Digvijay Patil has jumped to 10th place with 124 runs in four outings at an average of 41.33.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 10 5 4 9.3 8.5 6.56 0 3 0 2 Tanay Sanghavi RGR 9 3 3 9 7.89 6.85 0 3 0 3 Manoj Ingale RGR 9 5 5 17.44 12.67 8.26 0 2 0 4 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 8 5 4 17 9.75 10.46 0 1 0 5 Nihal Tusamad KT 8 5 5 18.63 11.63 9.61 0 1 0 6 Anand Thenge CSK 7 5 5 19.43 13.71 8.5 0 1 0 7 Nikhil Kadam RGR 7 5 5 23.29 16.29 8.58 0 0 0 8 Shamshuzama Kazi CSK 6 5 4 22 14.83 8.9 0 1 0 9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar CSK 6 4 4 21.83 13.33 9.82 0 1 0 10 Vicky Ostwal RGR 6 5 5 20.5 18 6.83 0 0 0

Satyajeet Bachhav is still the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 8.50.

Tanay Sanghavi has moved to second position from fourth, having taken nine wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.85.

Manoj Ingale has jumped to third place with nine wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 12.67.

Arshin Kulkarni has slipped to fourth place from third and has taken eight wickets in four innings at an average of 17.

Nihal Tusamad has slipped to fifth position from second. He has taken eight wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 11.63.

