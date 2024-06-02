Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers (Updated) ft. Azim Kazi

Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters
Ratnagiri Jets secured a 54-run win over Kolhapur Tuskers in the first game of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Batting first, the Jets posted a dominating total of 172/6 in 20 overs. Dhiraj Phatangare was the star batter, scoring 42 runs off 26 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Captain Azim Kazai top-scored with 46 runs in 38 balls with four boundaries and a six. No.3 batter Preetam Patil played a crucial role, scoring 31 runs in 15 balls with three fours and two sixes with keeper-batter Nikhil Naik scoring 24* runs in 10 balls.

In response, the Tuskers got bundled out for 118 runs in 18.4 overs, losing the game by 54 runs. Captain Kedar Jadhav opened the innings and bagged a second-ball duck. Keeper-batter Aniket Porwal was the top-scorer with 33 runs in 29 balls.

Satyajeet Bachhav was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball, scalping three wickets, and conceding 23 runs in four overs while Pradeep Dadhe and Nikit Dhumal scalped two wickets apiece.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Azim KaziRJ46114646121.050041
2Dhiraj PhatangareRJ42114242161.540043
3Aniket PorwalKT33113333113.790011
4Preetam PatilRJ31113131206.670032
5Nikhil NaikRJ251125252500012
6Yogesh DongareKT24112424126.320002
7Siddharth MhatreKT15111515750020
8Abhishek PawarRJ1211121285.710000
9Sachin DhasKT11111111157.140011
10Taranjitsingh DhillonKT11111111122.220010

Azim Kazi is leading the run-scoring charts with 46 runs while Dhiraj Phatangare secured the second spot, amassing 42 runs. Tuskers batter Aniket Porwal accumulated 33 runs to settle for the third rank in the tally.

Preetam Patil (31), Nikhil Naik (25), Yogesh Dongare (24), Siddharth Mhatre (15), Abhishek Pawar (12), Sachin Dhas (11) and Taranjitsingh Dhillon (11) occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Satyajeet BachhavRJ3117.6785.75010
2Pradeep DadheRJ2118.5124.25000
3Nikit DhumalRJ2117.595000
4Taranjitsingh DhillonKT11118244.5000
5Divyang HinganekarRJ11114127000
6Yash KhaladkarKT11131247.75000
7Kunal ThoratRJ11125188.33000
8Nihal TusamadKT11134248.5000
9Vijay PawaleRJ11124169000
10Manoj YadavKT111371812.33000

Satyajeet Bachhav is the leading wicket-taker with three scalps while Pradeep Dadhe (2) and Nikit Dhumal (2) secured the second and third ranks at 8.5 and 7.5 respectively.

Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Divyang Hinganekar, Yash Khaladkar, Kunal Thorat, Nihal Tusamad, Vijay Pawale, and Manoj Yadav racked up one wicket each to settle for the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

