Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers (Updated) ft. Azim Kazi

Ratnagiri Jets secured a 54-run win over Kolhapur Tuskers in the first game of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Batting first, the Jets posted a dominating total of 172/6 in 20 overs. Dhiraj Phatangare was the star batter, scoring 42 runs off 26 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Captain Azim Kazai top-scored with 46 runs in 38 balls with four boundaries and a six. No.3 batter Preetam Patil played a crucial role, scoring 31 runs in 15 balls with three fours and two sixes with keeper-batter Nikhil Naik scoring 24* runs in 10 balls.

In response, the Tuskers got bundled out for 118 runs in 18.4 overs, losing the game by 54 runs. Captain Kedar Jadhav opened the innings and bagged a second-ball duck. Keeper-batter Aniket Porwal was the top-scorer with 33 runs in 29 balls.

Satyajeet Bachhav was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball, scalping three wickets, and conceding 23 runs in four overs while Pradeep Dadhe and Nikit Dhumal scalped two wickets apiece.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Azim Kazi RJ 46 1 1 46 46 121.05 0 0 4 1 2 Dhiraj Phatangare RJ 42 1 1 42 42 161.54 0 0 4 3 3 Aniket Porwal KT 33 1 1 33 33 113.79 0 0 1 1 4 Preetam Patil RJ 31 1 1 31 31 206.67 0 0 3 2 5 Nikhil Naik RJ 25 1 1 25 25 250 0 0 1 2 6 Yogesh Dongare KT 24 1 1 24 24 126.32 0 0 0 2 7 Siddharth Mhatre KT 15 1 1 15 15 75 0 0 2 0 8 Abhishek Pawar RJ 12 1 1 12 12 85.71 0 0 0 0 9 Sachin Dhas KT 11 1 1 11 11 157.14 0 0 1 1 10 Taranjitsingh Dhillon KT 11 1 1 11 11 122.22 0 0 1 0

Azim Kazi is leading the run-scoring charts with 46 runs while Dhiraj Phatangare secured the second spot, amassing 42 runs. Tuskers batter Aniket Porwal accumulated 33 runs to settle for the third rank in the tally.

Preetam Patil (31), Nikhil Naik (25), Yogesh Dongare (24), Siddharth Mhatre (15), Abhishek Pawar (12), Sachin Dhas (11) and Taranjitsingh Dhillon (11) occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 3 1 1 7.67 8 5.75 0 1 0 2 Pradeep Dadhe RJ 2 1 1 8.5 12 4.25 0 0 0 3 Nikit Dhumal RJ 2 1 1 7.5 9 5 0 0 0 4 Taranjitsingh Dhillon KT 1 1 1 18 24 4.5 0 0 0 5 Divyang Hinganekar RJ 1 1 1 14 12 7 0 0 0 6 Yash Khaladkar KT 1 1 1 31 24 7.75 0 0 0 7 Kunal Thorat RJ 1 1 1 25 18 8.33 0 0 0 8 Nihal Tusamad KT 1 1 1 34 24 8.5 0 0 0 9 Vijay Pawale RJ 1 1 1 24 16 9 0 0 0 10 Manoj Yadav KT 1 1 1 37 18 12.33 0 0 0

Satyajeet Bachhav is the leading wicket-taker with three scalps while Pradeep Dadhe (2) and Nikit Dhumal (2) secured the second and third ranks at 8.5 and 7.5 respectively.

Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Divyang Hinganekar, Yash Khaladkar, Kunal Thorat, Nihal Tusamad, Vijay Pawale, and Manoj Yadav racked up one wicket each to settle for the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

