Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers (Updated) ft. Rahul Tripathi

Eagle Nashik Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Raigad Royals in the 15th match of the Maharashtra Premier League. The match was reduced to five overs due to rain. The Royals scored 64/3 in five overs. Naushad Shaikh was the highest scorer and made 32 runs off 13 deliveries. Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki took one wicket each.

Arshin Kulkarni opened the innings for the Titans and smashed 41 runs off 15 deliveries. His innings led the Titans to the target of 65 runs in 3.5 overs. The Titans won the match by nine wickets.

Ratnagiri Jets elected to bowl against Kolhapur Tuskers in the 16th match. Rahul Tripathi led the charge for the Tuskers with his knock of 63 runs off 39 balls. Siddharth Mhatre made 44 runs off 36 deliveries. They helped the Tuskers post a total of 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Satyajeet Bachhav was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Preetam Patil made 38 runs off 16 deliveries, while Nikhil Naik scored 37 runs off 17 deliveries. However, the Jets made 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by two runs. Shreyash Chavan was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 14 runs in four overs.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Onkar Khatpe CSK 217 5 5 68 43.4 133.13 0 1 19 9 2 Rahul Tripathi KT 188 4 4 67 62.67 195.83 0 2 24 9 3 Azim Kazi RJ 188 6 6 52 47 115.34 0 1 16 3 4 Mehul Patel RGR 181 5 5 83 45.25 177.45 0 1 18 8 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 164 4 4 61 54.67 165.66 0 1 11 9 6 Dhiraj Phatangare RJ 159 6 6 50 26.5 155.88 0 1 17 8 7 Ranjit Nikam ENT 150 5 3 65 - 138.89 0 2 9 10 8 Siddhesh Veer RGR 147 5 5 76 36.75 140 0 1 17 3 9 Nikhil Naik RJ 137 6 5 37 - 192.96 0 0 8 8 10 Preetam Patil RJ 133 6 6 38 22.17 218.03 0 0 14 10

Onkar Khatpe is still the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 217 runs in five matches at an average of 43.40. Rahul Tripathi has jumped to second position from ninth with 188 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 195.83.

Azim Kazi has jumped to third place from fourth and has 188 runs to his name in six outings at an average of 47. Mehul Patel has moved to fourth place from third and has made 181 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 177.45. Ruturaj Gaikwad has slipped to fifth position from third, having scored 164 runs in four games at an average of 54.67.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 13 6 5 9.54 8.38 6.83 0 4 0 2 Shreyash Chavan KT 9 6 6 18.11 14.67 7.41 0 1 0 3 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 8 5 5 19.88 11.25 10.6 0 1 0 4 Nihal Tusamad KT 8 6 6 24.63 13.88 10.65 0 1 0 5 Tanay Sanghavi RGR 7 3 3 11 7.43 8.88 0 2 0 6 Anand Thenge CSK 7 5 5 19.43 13.71 8.5 0 1 0 7 Mukesh Choudhary ENT 7 5 5 17.14 12 8.57 0 1 0 8 Divyang Hinganekar RJ 7 6 6 20.14 12.86 9.4 0 0 0 9 Shamshuzama Kazi CSK 6 5 4 22 14.83 8.9 0 1 0 10 Rajvardhan Hangargekar CSK 6 4 4 21.83 13.33 9.82 0 1 0

Satyajeet Bachhav is the leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps in six matches at a strike rate of 8.38. Shreyas Chavan has jumped to second place and has nine wickets in six outings at an average of 18.11.

Arshin Kulkarni has moved to third position from fourth and has taken eight wickets in five innings at an average of 19.88. Nihal Tusamad has moved to fourth place from fifth and has taken eight wickets in six matches at a strike rate of 13.88.

Tanay Sanghavi has slipped to fifth position from second and has picked seven wickets in three matches at an economy of 8.88.

