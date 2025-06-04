Maharashtra Premier League 2025: Where to watch MPL 2025 and live-streaming details in India

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to host the third edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2025 from June 4 to 22. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host all 34 games of the competition.

Six teams - Kolhapur Tuskers, Eagle Nashik Titans, Puneri Bappa, Ratnagiri Jets, Satara Warriors, and Raigad Royals are participating in the tournament. Notably, the Warriors will be making their debut in the MPL.

The competition is conducted in a double round-robin format, with each team playing the others twice. As a result, each team will play 10 games in the league stage.

Thereafter, the top two teams will contest in Qualifier 1, and the third and fourth-placed teams will face each other in the Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier 1 will clash with the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2. Then, the winner of Qualifier 1 will lock horns with the winner of Qualifier 2 in the final on June 22.

Trending

The first edition of the tournament took place in 2023. Ratnagiri Jets emerged as winners, defeating Kolhapur Tuskers by four runs (D/L method).

The last edition saw Tuskers, Titans, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, and Jets qualifying for the playoffs. In the final, the Jets posted a 160-run total and defended it well against the Tuskers to win by 24 runs.

Ankit Bawne (415 runs) was the top batter, while Satyajeet Bachhav (25 wickets) was the finest bowler in the 2024 edition.

Several IPL-renowned players, including Rahul Tripathi and Mukesh Choudhary, will play in the tournament.

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 telecast channel list

The Star Sports Network will broadcast all matches of the Maharashtra Premier League in India on TV.

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

All matches of the 2025 edition of the Maharashtra Premier League will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️