Maharastra Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standing after Eagle Nashik Titans vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Match 7

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Ratnagiri Jets (RJ) defeated Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (CSK) in the sixth Maharastra Premier League 2024 match. The Eagle Nashik Titans (ENT) hammered Kolhapur Tuskers (KT) in the following game by eight wickets.

Ratnagiri Jets solidified their first position after their third consecutive victory over Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. Similarly, Eagle Nashik Titans are undefeated in their two games, finding themselves in the second spot with four points.

CSK and Puneri Bappa have won one out of their two games and are ranked third and fourth with Net Run Rates of +0.505 and +0.441, respectively.

Kolhapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals have yet to claim their first win in two and three matches, respectively.

Here’s how the Maharastra Premier League 2024 Points Table read after Day 4:

Maharastra Premier League T20 2024 Points Table Rank Teams Played Wins Losses NR Points NRR 1 Ratnagiri Jets 3 3 0 0 6 2.229 2 Eagle Nashik Titans 2 2 0 0 4 0.797 3 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings 2 1 1 0 2 0.505 4 Puneri Bappa 2 1 1 0 2 0.441 5 Kolhapur Tuskers 3 0 3 0 0 -1.856 6 Raigad Royals 2 0 2 0 0 -2.564

Ratnagiri outcast Sambhaji Kings; Nashik win two in a row

CSK won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Saurabh Nawale and skipper Murtaza Trunkwala were dismissed within two overs. However, Onkar Khatpe (68) and Digvijay Patil (56) stitched together a fantastic 118-run partnership backed by Saurabh Singh (24), and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (13 off 3) in the lower order.

Nikit Dhumal took a three-wicket haul, with Divyang Hinganekar and Pradeep Dhade taking two wickets each.

While chasing 189, the Jets lost two wickets inside the powerplay. However, Dhiraj Phatangare’s half-century off 23 balls assisted by Kazi’s 52-run knock and Nikhil Naik’s quick-fire 24-run unbeaten knock from 13 balls steadied their innings. Later, Abhishek Pawar also contributed 16 runs to help his side achieve the total in 18.5 overs.

In the second game, the Kolhapur Tuskers batted first and posted a 163-run target, losing seven wickets in the process. Sachin Dhas was the top-scorer for his side with 46 runs off 37 balls followed by Aniket Porwal (37 off 30) and Siddharth Mhatre 23 off 13.

Arshin Kulkarni, Mukesh Choudhary and Hari Sawant picked up two wickets each for the Titans while Digvijay Deshmukh took one.

In reply, Titans’ openers Mandar Bhandari (47) and Kulkarni (31) stitched together an 82-run stand for the first wicket. Later, Ranjeet Nikam (33*) and Atharva Kale (42) finished the game within 18 overs.

