"Make him play at number 11" - Kerala all-rounder lashes out at concussion sub controversy in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal vs Gujarat

Veteran Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena was far from pleased with how the concussion substitute rule unfolded following Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi's injury in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy semi-final in Ahmedabad. In place of the leg-spinner, pace-bowling all-rounder Hemang Patel was named the substitute, who came into bat at No.5, and scored 27 runs.

Kerala had posted 457 runs in the first innings on the back of Mohammad Azharuddeen's marathon ton. Gujarat had made a flying start to their innings, with openers Priyank Panchal and Aarya Desai putting up 131 runs for the first wicket.

Sachin Baby and co. had batted out 187 overs, and with Gujarat also batting out the overs to match the total, the contest was heading towards a draw, with the first-innings lead expected to determine the winner. Kerala had just managed a way to claw their way back into the game with two wickets to reduce the opposition to 277-3 when Hemang Patel came out to bat.

Citing that the like-to-like aspect of the rule is breached with this since Bishnoi would have never batted this high in the batting order, Saxena lamented the ploy by Gujarat. He was even seen arguing with the on-field officials after the all-rounder stepped out to bat.

“Ravi Bishnoi is a bowler and he generally bats 9 or 10 for their side. And then as a concussion player, you are getting a player who bats really well and is promoted to bat number 5. I think that was unfair for us and that’s what I was telling the umpire. At least, if you have taken a batsman in place of him, make him play at number 11,” Saxena told the Indian Express.

Gujarat had three other players on the bench - Kshitij Patel, Umang Kumar, and Het Patel. Hemang Patel emerged as the most like-to-like option on the paper, but his handy batting ability compared to Bishnoi hugely helped Gujarat.

The gray area of the concussion substitute rule was recently on show when India brought on Harshit Rana in the second innings as a concussion substitute in place of the injured Shivam Dube, during the fourth T20I against England in Pune.

Ranji Trophy semi-final encounter between Kerala and Gujarat on a knife's edge

Gujarat ended Day 4 on 429-7, within touching distance of the first innings total. Kerala made a strong start to the final day by dismissing the well-set Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai.

Nine wickets down, Gujarat were still 11 runs away from matching Kerala's tally. The last-wicket pair of Azran Nagwaswalla and Priyajitsing Jadeja tried to hold on by playing out over 10 overs but fell two runs short in the end.

