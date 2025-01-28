"Make someone else a fool" - Former Pakistan cricketer blasts bowling coach after historic loss in PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Pakistan suffered a 120-run loss in the second Test at Multan against the West Indies as the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Former cricketer Basit Ali lashed out at bowling coach Abdur Rehman following the Windies' first win in the country in 34 years.

Talking on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali', the former batter pointed out what the Pakistan bowling coach said in his interview. The former left-arm spinner said that the bowlers got greedy and took their chances. However, Ali stated that the coach should take specific names. Rehman also added that the bowlers are young and learning.

It was for this statement that he blasted the bowling coach, remarking that the bowlers in the Pakistan team are quite experienced.

Trending

"I was looking at bowling coach Abdur Rehman's interview. He told the same thing that the bowlers were taking chances to get the batters out and they got greedy. He had to mention the names too - was it Noman, was it Sajid, was it Abrar, was it Salman Ali Agha. He told that these guys are young and are learning. Make someone else a fool. If Sajid and Noman Ali are learning then salute to you," Basit Ali said. (1:10)

The former batter also hit out at the Pakistan batters for their dismal performance. Current head coach Aqib Javed has been criticised for the pitch prepared for the second Test. However, Basit Ali defended him, asking whether he told the batters to play the poor shots that they did.

"There is lot of talk on Aqib Javed as to why such pitches are being made. Have our batters forgotten to bat? Aqib Javed made the pitches and gave a concept, but is their work over then? The shots that Babar, Rizwan, and Saud played in the first innings and the shorts Hurraria and Kamran Ghulam hit in the second, did Aqib Javed tell them to do so? Where is the batting coach? Who does not know that where the ball is breaking a lot, there you should play with a shorter foot. At least middle the ball. They think from first itself that the ball will turn. It remains straight and they get out," he reflected. (1:59)

He also mentioned that there is no confidence level because of faults in the batting technique. Ali lashed out at the batters, saying their technique is only suited to bat on flat pitches where the ball comes onto the bat. He expressed his disappointment, stating that these players do not respect cricket.

Basit Ali asks Pakistan skipper to step down if he cannot talk the truth

The former cricketer also took shots at Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood. In his press conference, Masood mentioned that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batted well. However, Basit Ali disagreed with this and asked the captain to step down if he could not tell the truth.

"I was looking at the captain (Shan) interview. He told Babar batted well and Rizwan played well in the first innings. Do not carry friendships here. Speak what is the truth. If you cannot talk the truth then step down by yourself," he said. (6:41)

Basit Ali also added that turning tracks against England and Australia were okay but the pitch was wrongly made against the West Indies.

"I think that spinning wickets should have been made against England and Australia but I told before also that this pitch made against West Indies was wrongly made. Losing by 120 runs is not a normal thing."

Pakistan are set to finish at the bottom of the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️