Makhaya Ntini believes he will never coach South Africa because of Graeme Smith

Former fast bowler Makhaya Ntini wants to coach the Proteas. But he believes Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith will never pick him to coach the national side, as the latter does not want to work with 'stubborn people'.

Makhaya Ntini played a good chunk of his career under the captaincy of Graeme Smith. After his playing career was over, Ntini was Zimbabwe's coach from 2016 to 2018 before he was sacked.

Ntini harbours hopes of coaching South Africa, but reckons as long as Graeme Smith is at the helm, he is unlikely to get the chance to do so.

"I’m still interested in coaching. I enjoyed my time with Zimbabwe; it’s a pity I was fired for wanting to do things right. But Graeme Smith will never call me for South Africa. He doesn’t like stubborn people. So, I don’t think I’ll be part of the Proteas coaching staff," said Ntini in an interview with SAFM.

Graeme Smith will be serving as the Director of Cricket South Africa till April 2022. Makhaya Ntini is currently doing commentary stints, but is keen to return to coaching.

Makhaya Ntini played 101 Tests for South Africa

Makhaya Ntini is one of eight players to have played over 100 Tests for South Africa. In his prime, the fast-bowler was known for his pace and ability to bowl long spells. Whether he was bowling the first ball of the day or his last, Makhaya Ntini was always seen steaming in.

In 101 Tests, the right-arm seamer picked 390 wickets at an average of 28.32 at a strike-rate of 53.4. The 43-year-old has 19 5-wicket hauls and four ten-wicket hauls.

The South African also had a very successful ODI career, claiming 266 wickets in 173 ODIs. Makhaya Ntini eventually retired from all forms of the game in 2011.