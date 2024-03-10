Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Tanzania va Malaysia, Match 10

The group stage of the ongoing Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024 came to an end after two more matches were played at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday, March 10.

Bahrain extended their winning run in the tournament with a 56-run win over Vanuatu. Meanwhile, Malaysia toppled Tanzania by six wickets.

Bahrain finished at the top of the points table with four wins in four matches and eight points against their name. Meanwhile, Malaysia finished second in the points table with six points in four matches. They managed three wins and one defeat alongside a net run rate of +1.402.

On the other hand, Kuwait remained third with two wins and two defeats in four matches. They finished with four points and a net run rate of +0.124. Vanuatu could notch up only a single win in the competition and they finished fourth with two points after four matches.

Tanzania finished at the bottom of the points table after failing to open their account. They lost all of their four matches and had a net run rate of -1.517.

Virandeep Singh’s all-round performance took Malaysia to the final

Bahrain won the toss and decided to bat first against Vanuatu. They lost their opener, Imran Anwar, in the first over but Sohail Ahmed played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 73 runs off 51 deliveries to hold one end. He got good support from Ahmed Nasir (51 runs off 41 deliveries) to take Bahrain to 166/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Vanuatu were never in the game as they got bundled out for just 110/10 in 18.4 overs. Sachin Kumar picked up four wickets for Bahrain, while Ali Dawood bagged three wickets.

In the second game, Tanzania also batted first after winning the toss against Malaysia. However, their batters failed to step up as Tanzania got all out for just 83 in 18.2 overs. Mohamed Issa scored an unbeaten 28 runs but none of the other batters could reach the 20-run mark for them. Meanwhile, Virandeep Singh picked up three wickets for Malaysia and three bowlers picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the total, Malaysia lost four wickets but they completed the chase in 14.4 overs with six wickets hand. Virandeep Singh scored 26 runs, while Muhamad Syahadat remained unbeaten for 27 runs.

