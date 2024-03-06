Malaysia T20I Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Malaysia vs Vanuatu, Match 4

T20 action continued in the Malaysia T20I Championship as two matches were played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, March 6.

While Kuwait registered their first win in the competition after defeating Tanzania by five wickets, Malaysia kickstarted their campaign in style with a massive 52-run win over Vanuatu.

With a big win under their belt, Malaysia have grabbed the top spot in the points table with two points in one match alongside a net run rate of +2.600. At the same time, Bahrain are second with two points in one match and a net run rate of +1.666.

With their first win, Kuwait have now climbed to third place in the points table with two points in two matches. They now have one win and one loss in their account with a net run rate of +0.081.

On the other hand, Vanuatu also have two points in two matches courtesy of one win and one defeat so far. However, their net run rate has plummeted to -1.075 and they have slipped to the fourth position.

Tanzania are now at the bottom of the points table with two defeats in two matches and a net run rate of -0.815.

Virandeep Singh’s all-round show sinks Vanuatu

In the first game of the day, Tanzania won the toss and opted to bat first against Kuwait. However, their batting failed miserably as Kuwait remained very disciplined with the ball throughout the innings.

Tanzania could only manage 97/7 in 20 overs as Omary Kitunda top-scored with 21 runs off 18 deliveries. Meanwhile, Yasin Patel and Shiraz Khan bagged two wickets each for Kuwait.

Chasing down the target, Kuwait lost four wickets in five overs but an unbeaten 51 runs off 34 deliveries from the skipper Mohammed Aslam sealed the game for his team. Kuwait overhauled the target in 17.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

In the second match of the day, Malaysia won the toss and decided to bat first against Vanuatu. Courtesy of the opener Virandeep Singh’s 52 runs off 36 deliveries, Malaysia posted a healthy total of 148/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Apollinaire Stephen and Womajo Wotu scalped two wickets each for Vanuatu.

Chasing the total, Vanuatu failed to put up a fight and only managed 96/9 in 20 overs to surrender the game by 52 runs. Fitri Sham, Muhammad Amir Azim, and Virandeep Singh picked up two wickets each for Malaysia.

