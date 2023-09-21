Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea, Match 2

Papua New Guinea are topping the points table after two matches in the ongoing Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup series. Malaysia played both the games and after winning against Hong Kong by 102 runs, they lost to Papua New Guinea by 45 runs (DLS method).

Malaysia thrash Hongkong

In the first match, Syed Aziz ( 65) and Zubaidi Zulkifle (22) set the tone for Malaysia's batting and added 105 runs together in 8.3 overs. But then they lost back-to-back wickets.

Ehsas Khan took the first couple of wickets, followed by Aziz’s dismissal by Mohammad Ghazanfar (3-22), which triggered the mini-collapse.

From 105/1 in 8.3 overs, the Malaysian side was reduced to 120/6 in 11.4 overs. Thanks to the lone battle by Virandeep Singh (47), Malaysia scored 181/8. The chase never looked smooth and Hong Kong were bundled out for 79 in 19 overs. Virandeep Singh starred with 4/10.

Malaysia lose to PNG

The next match saw Malaysia's openers failing to contribute against Papua New Guinea. Muhammad Amir (39) and Ahmad Faiz (49) tried to build the innings, but the rest of the batters could not even reach double digits, except Syazrul Idrus (10).

Malaysia set a target of 153 for PNG. Due to the curtailment of the match, Papua New Guinea’s target in 9.4 overs, the point at which the play stopped, was 64 runs in 9.4 overs. Tony Ura’s 62 off 33 and Assad Vala’s 38 helped them reach 108/1 in 9.4 overs. As a result, they won the match by 45 runs.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2023 Series Updated Points Table

Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2023 Points Table

In the ongoing tournament, Malaysia has had a mixed start, winning one match and losing another. With two points to their name, they currently occupy the second spot in the rankings. However, it's Papua New Guinea, with the same number of points, who are topping the charts, thanks to the better Net Run Rate.

PNG’s NRR is 4.655 and Malaysia’s is 1.921. Hong Kong, after playing and losing their first match of the tournament, is in third place. Meanwhile, Hong Kong finds themselves in third place due to suffering a defeat in their opening match.